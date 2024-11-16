Projected Lineups for the Red Wings vs Kings – 11/16/24

The Detroit Red Wings face the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

8 p.m. ET; FDSNW, FDSNDET

Red Wings projected lineup

Alex DeBrincat — Dylan Larkin — Lucas Raymond

Andrew Copp — J.T. Compher — Patrick Kane

Jonatan Berggren — Marco Kasper — Vladimir Tarasenko

Michael Rasmussen — Joe Veleno — Christian Fischer

Simon Edvinsson — Moritz Seider

Ben Chiarot — Jeff Petry

Erik Gustafsson — Albert Johansson

Cam Talbot

Alex Lyon

Scratched: Justin Holl, Tyler Motte

Injured: None

Status report

The Red Wings did not hold a morning skate Saturday following a 6-4 loss at the Anaheim Ducks on Friday.

Kings projected lineup

Alex Turcotte — Anze Kopitar — Adrian Kempe

Warren Foegele — Quinton Byfield — Alex Laferriere

Trevor Moore — Phillip Danault — Kevin Fiala

Akil Thomas — Trevor Lewis — Tanner Jeannot

Mikey Anderson — Vladislav Gavrikov

Joel Edmundson — Brandt Clarke

Jacob Moverare — Jordan Spence

David Rittich

Erik Portillo

Scratched: Andreas Englund, Kyle Burroughs, Andre Lee

Injured: Darcy Kuemper (upper body), Caleb Jones (upper body), Drew Doughty (ankle), Arthur Kaliyev (clavicle)

Status report

Kuemper, a goalie, was placed on injured reserve Thursday after leaving in the third period of a 4-2 loss at the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday. Portillo was recalled from Ontario of the American Hockey League on an emergency basis Thursday and will back up Rittich.

Turcotte could return after missing five games because of an upper-body injury.

Jeannot returns after serving a three-game suspension for an illegal check to the head of Vancouver Canucks forward Brock Boeser during a 4-2 loss Nov. 7.

The Kings loaned forward Andre Lee to Ontario on Saturday.

