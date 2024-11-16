Projected Lineups for the Red Wings vs Kings – 11/16/24

The Detroit Red Wings face the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
RED WINGS (7-8-1) at KINGS (9-6-3)
8 p.m. ET; FDSNW, FDSNDET
Red Wings projected lineup
Alex DeBrincat — Dylan Larkin — Lucas Raymond
Andrew Copp — J.T. Compher — Patrick Kane
Jonatan Berggren — Marco Kasper — Vladimir Tarasenko
Michael Rasmussen — Joe Veleno — Christian Fischer
Simon Edvinsson — Moritz Seider
Ben Chiarot — Jeff Petry
Erik Gustafsson — Albert Johansson
Cam Talbot
Alex Lyon
Scratched: Justin Holl, Tyler Motte
Injured: None
Status report
- The Red Wings did not hold a morning skate Saturday following a 6-4 loss at the Anaheim Ducks on Friday.
Kings projected lineup
Alex Turcotte — Anze Kopitar — Adrian Kempe
Warren Foegele — Quinton Byfield — Alex Laferriere
Trevor Moore — Phillip Danault — Kevin Fiala
Akil Thomas — Trevor Lewis — Tanner Jeannot
Mikey Anderson — Vladislav Gavrikov
Joel Edmundson — Brandt Clarke
Jacob Moverare — Jordan Spence
David Rittich
Erik Portillo
Scratched: Andreas Englund, Kyle Burroughs, Andre Lee
Injured: Darcy Kuemper (upper body), Caleb Jones (upper body), Drew Doughty (ankle), Arthur Kaliyev (clavicle)
Status report
- Kuemper, a goalie, was placed on injured reserve Thursday after leaving in the third period of a 4-2 loss at the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday. Portillo was recalled from Ontario of the American Hockey League on an emergency basis Thursday and will back up Rittich.
- Turcotte could return after missing five games because of an upper-body injury.
- Jeannot returns after serving a three-game suspension for an illegal check to the head of Vancouver Canucks forward Brock Boeser during a 4-2 loss Nov. 7.
- The Kings loaned forward Andre Lee to Ontario on Saturday.
Latest for THW: