Projected Lineups for the Kings vs Avalanche – 11/13/24

The Los Angeles Kings take on the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
KINGS (9-5-3) at AVALANCHE (8-8-0)
10 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN360, TVAS
Kings projected lineup
Trevor Moore — Anze Kopitar — Adrian Kempe
Warren Foegele — Quinton Byfield — Alex Laferriere
Akil Thomas — Phillip Danault — Kevin Fiala
Andre Lee — Samuel Helenius — Trevor Lewis
Mikey Anderson — Vladislav Gavrikov
Joel Edmundson — Brandt Clarke
Caleb Jones — Jordan Spence
Darcy Kuemper
David Rittich
Scratched: Andreas Englund, Kyle Burroughs
Injured: Alex Turcotte (upper body), Drew Doughty (ankle), Arthur Kaliyev (clavicle)
Suspended: Tanner Jeannot
Status report
- The Kings held an optional morning skate Tuesday.
- Jeannot, a forward, will serve the third of his three-game suspension for a hit on Vancouver Canucks forward Brock Boeser during a 4-2 loss on Thursday.
Avalanche projected lineup
Artturi Lehkonen — Nathan MacKinnon — Mikko Rantanen
Joel Kiviranta — Casey Mittelstadt — Logan O’Connor
Ivan Ivan — Parker Kelly — Nikolai Kovalenko
Nikita Prishchepov — T.J. Tynan — Chris Wagner
Devon Toews — Cale Makar
Samuel Girard — Josh Manson
Calvin de Haan — Sam Malinski
Alexandar Georgiev
Justus Annunen
Scratched: John Ludvig, Oliver Kylington
Injured: Ross Colton (broken foot), Miles Wood (upper body), Jonathan Drouin (upper body), Gabriel Landeskog (knee), Tucker Poolman (head)
Suspended: Valeri Nichushkin
