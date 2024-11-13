Projected Lineups for the Kings vs Avalanche – 11/13/24

The Los Angeles Kings take on the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

KINGS (9-5-3) at AVALANCHE (8-8-0)

10 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN360, TVAS

Kings projected lineup

Trevor Moore — Anze Kopitar — Adrian Kempe
Warren Foegele — Quinton Byfield — Alex Laferriere
Akil Thomas — Phillip Danault — Kevin Fiala
Andre Lee — Samuel Helenius — Trevor Lewis

Mikey Anderson — Vladislav Gavrikov
Joel Edmundson — Brandt Clarke
Caleb Jones — Jordan Spence

Darcy Kuemper
David Rittich

Scratched: Andreas Englund, Kyle Burroughs

Injured: Alex Turcotte (upper body), Drew Doughty (ankle), Arthur Kaliyev (clavicle)

Suspended: Tanner Jeannot

Status report

  • The Kings held an optional morning skate Tuesday.
  • Jeannot, a forward, will serve the third of his three-game suspension for a hit on Vancouver Canucks forward Brock Boeser during a 4-2 loss on Thursday.

Avalanche projected lineup

Artturi Lehkonen — Nathan MacKinnon — Mikko Rantanen
Joel Kiviranta — Casey Mittelstadt — Logan O’Connor
Ivan Ivan — Parker Kelly — Nikolai Kovalenko
Nikita Prishchepov — T.J. Tynan — Chris Wagner

Devon Toews — Cale Makar
Samuel Girard — Josh Manson
Calvin de Haan — Sam Malinski

Alexandar Georgiev
Justus Annunen

Scratched: John Ludvig, Oliver Kylington

Injured: Ross Colton (broken foot), Miles Wood (upper body), Jonathan Drouin (upper body), Gabriel Landeskog (knee), Tucker Poolman (head)

Suspended: Valeri Nichushkin

