Projected Lineups for the Maple Leafs vs Golden Knights – 11/20/24



The Vegas Golden Knights take on the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

GOLDEN KNIGHTS (11-5-2) AT MAPLE LEAFS (11-6-2)

7:30 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN, SCRIPPS

Golden Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev — Jack Eichel — Pavel Dorofeyev
Tomas Hertl — Nicolas Roy — Keegan Kolesar
Brett Howden — William Karlsson — Alexander Holtz
Tanner Pearson — Callahan Burke — Cole Schwindt

Noah Hanifin — Alex Pietrangelo
Brayden McNabb — Kaedan Korczak
Shea Theodore — Zach Whitecloud

Adin Hill
Ilya Samsonov

Scratched: Mason Morelli

Injured: Mark Stone (lower body), Victor Olofsson (lower body), Nicolas Hague (undisclosed), Ben Hutton (upper body)

Status report

  • Hutton, a defenseman, was placed on long-term injured reserve Tuesday.
  • The Golden Knights recalled Burke and Morelli, a forward, from Henderson of the American Hockey League on Wednesday. Burke is expected to make his season debut.

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Matthew Knies — Pontus Holmberg — Mitch Marner
Bobby McMann — John Tavares — William Nylander
Nicholas Robertson — Fraser Minten — Nikita Grebenkin
Connor Dewar — Steven Lorentz — Alex Steeves

Morgan Rielly — Oliver Ekman-Larsson
Jake McCabe — Chris Tanev
Simon Benoit — Conor Timmins

Joseph Woll
Anthony Stolarz

Scratched: Jani Hakanpaa

Injured: Auston Matthews (upper body), David Kampf (lower body), Max Pacioretty (lower body), Calle Jarnkrok (lower body), Max Domi (lower body), Dakota Mermis (upper body)

Suspended: Ryan Reaves

Status report

  • Kampf, a forward, was placed on long-term injured reserve.
  • Reaves, a forward, will serve the first of a five-game suspension for an illegal check to the head against Edmonton Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse on Saturday.
  • Minten was recalled from Toronto of the AHL on Tuesday and will make his season debut.
  • Domi, a forward, was placed on injured reserve retroactive to Nov. 16.
  • Grebenkin was also recalled and will make his NHL debut.
  • Benoit will play after being scratched the past two games.

