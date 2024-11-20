Projected Lineups for the Maple Leafs vs Golden Knights – 11/20/24

The Vegas Golden Knights take on the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
GOLDEN KNIGHTS (11-5-2) AT MAPLE LEAFS (11-6-2)
7:30 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN, SCRIPPS
Golden Knights projected lineup
Ivan Barbashev — Jack Eichel — Pavel Dorofeyev
Tomas Hertl — Nicolas Roy — Keegan Kolesar
Brett Howden — William Karlsson — Alexander Holtz
Tanner Pearson — Callahan Burke — Cole Schwindt
Noah Hanifin — Alex Pietrangelo
Brayden McNabb — Kaedan Korczak
Shea Theodore — Zach Whitecloud
Adin Hill
Ilya Samsonov
Scratched: Mason Morelli
Injured: Mark Stone (lower body), Victor Olofsson (lower body), Nicolas Hague (undisclosed), Ben Hutton (upper body)
Status report
- Hutton, a defenseman, was placed on long-term injured reserve Tuesday.
- The Golden Knights recalled Burke and Morelli, a forward, from Henderson of the American Hockey League on Wednesday. Burke is expected to make his season debut.
Maple Leafs projected lineup
Matthew Knies — Pontus Holmberg — Mitch Marner
Bobby McMann — John Tavares — William Nylander
Nicholas Robertson — Fraser Minten — Nikita Grebenkin
Connor Dewar — Steven Lorentz — Alex Steeves
Morgan Rielly — Oliver Ekman-Larsson
Jake McCabe — Chris Tanev
Simon Benoit — Conor Timmins
Joseph Woll
Anthony Stolarz
Scratched: Jani Hakanpaa
Injured: Auston Matthews (upper body), David Kampf (lower body), Max Pacioretty (lower body), Calle Jarnkrok (lower body), Max Domi (lower body), Dakota Mermis (upper body)
Suspended: Ryan Reaves
Status report
- Kampf, a forward, was placed on long-term injured reserve.
- Reaves, a forward, will serve the first of a five-game suspension for an illegal check to the head against Edmonton Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse on Saturday.
- Minten was recalled from Toronto of the AHL on Tuesday and will make his season debut.
- Domi, a forward, was placed on injured reserve retroactive to Nov. 16.
- Grebenkin was also recalled and will make his NHL debut.
- Benoit will play after being scratched the past two games.
