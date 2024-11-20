Projected Lineups for the Predators vs Kraken – 11/20/24

The Nashville Predators take on the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
PREDATORS (6-10-3) at KRAKEN (9-9-1)
10 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, TVAS
Predators projected lineup
Filip Forsberg — Ryan O’Reilly — Gustav Nyquist
Steven Stamkos — Colton Sissons — Luke Evangelista
Juuso Parssinen — Tommy Novak — Jonathan Marchessault
Cole Smith — Michael McCarron — Zachary L’Heureux
Brady Skjei — Roman Josi
Jeremy Lauzon — Alexandre Carrier
Marc Del Gaizo — Luke Schenn
Juuse Saros
Scott Wedgewood
Scratched: Mark Jankowski, Adam Wilsby, Philip Tomasino
Injured: None
Status report
- Each team held an optional morning skate.
Latest for THW:
- Predators Made Mistake Placing Dante Fabbro on Waivers
- Projected Lineups for the Predators vs Canucks – 11/17/24
- Projected Lineups for the Predators vs Flames – 11/15/24
Kraken projected lineup
Jared McCann — Matty Beniers — Andre Burakovsky
Jaden Schwartz — Chandler Stephenson — Daniel Sprong
Eeli Tolvanen — Yanni Gourde — Oliver Bjorkstrand
Tye Kartye — Ben Meyers — Brandon Tanev
Jamie Oleksiak — Brandon Montour
Ryker Evans — Adam Larsson
Josh Mahura — Will Borgen
Joey Daccord
Philipp Grubauer
Scratched: Shane Wright
Injured: Vince Dunn (mid-body), Jordan Eberle (undisclosed)
Status report
- Wright, a center, will be a healthy scratch for the second consecutive game.
- Dunn, a defenseman, skated Wednesday for the first time since being placed on long-term injured reserve Oct. 17. Kraken coach Dan Bylsma said Dunn is still “at least 14 days away” from returning.
Latest for THW: