Projected Lineups for the Predators vs Kraken – 11/20/24

The Nashville Predators take on the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

PREDATORS (6-10-3) at KRAKEN (9-9-1)

10 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, TVAS

Predators projected lineup

Filip Forsberg — Ryan O’Reilly — Gustav Nyquist

Steven Stamkos — Colton Sissons — Luke Evangelista

Juuso Parssinen — Tommy Novak — Jonathan Marchessault

Cole Smith — Michael McCarron — Zachary L’Heureux

Brady Skjei — Roman Josi

Jeremy Lauzon — Alexandre Carrier

Marc Del Gaizo — Luke Schenn

Juuse Saros

Scott Wedgewood

Scratched: Mark Jankowski, Adam Wilsby, Philip Tomasino

Injured: None

Status report

Each team held an optional morning skate.

Kraken projected lineup

Jared McCann — Matty Beniers — Andre Burakovsky

Jaden Schwartz — Chandler Stephenson — Daniel Sprong

Eeli Tolvanen — Yanni Gourde — Oliver Bjorkstrand

Tye Kartye — Ben Meyers — Brandon Tanev

Jamie Oleksiak — Brandon Montour

Ryker Evans — Adam Larsson

Josh Mahura — Will Borgen

Joey Daccord

Philipp Grubauer

Scratched: Shane Wright

Injured: Vince Dunn (mid-body), Jordan Eberle (undisclosed)

Status report

Wright, a center, will be a healthy scratch for the second consecutive game.

Dunn, a defenseman, skated Wednesday for the first time since being placed on long-term injured reserve Oct. 17. Kraken coach Dan Bylsma said Dunn is still “at least 14 days away” from returning.

