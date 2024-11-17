Projected Lineups for the Rangers vs Kraken – 11/17/24

The New York Rangers take on the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

RANGERS (10-4-1) at KRAKEN (9-8-1)

9 p.m. ET; KHN, MSGSN, KONG

Rangers projected lineup

Chris Kreider — Mika Zibanejad — Reilly Smith
Artemi Panarin — Vincent Trocheck — Alexis Lafreniere
Will Cuylle — Jonny Brodzinski — Kaapo Kakko
Adam Edstrom — Sam Carrick — Jimmy Vesey

K’Andre Miller — Adam Fox
Zac Jones — Braden Schneider
Ryan Lindgren — Jacob Trouba

Jonathan Quick
Igor Shesterkin

Scratched: Chad Ruhwedel, Jake Leschyshyn

Injured: Filip Chytil (upper body)

Status report

  • Chytil, a forward, did not make the trip after an injury sustained during a 3-2 win against the San Jose Sharks on Thursday. He will be replaced by Brodzinski.
  • Leschyshyn, a forward, was recalled from Hartford of the American Hockey League on Saturday.
  • Quick will make his second start in eight games. He made 37 saves in a 4-0 win against the Detroit Red Wings on Nov. 9.

Kraken projected lineup

Jared McCann — Matty Beniers — Andre Burakovsky
Jaden Schwartz — Chandler Stephenson — Oliver Bjorkstrand
Eeli Tolvanen — Shane Wright — Daniel Sprong
Tye Kartye — Yanni Gourde — Brandon Tanev

Ryker Evans — Adam Larsson
Jamie Oleksiak — Brandon Montour
Josh Mahura — Will Borgen

Philipp Grubauer
Joey Daccord

Scratched: Ben Meyers

Injured: Vince Dunn (mid body), Jordan Eberle (lower body)

Status report

  • Grubauer is expected to make his first start since Nov. 5. Daccord has started Seattle’s past four games, all wins, including 3-2 against the New York Islanders on Saturday. Grubauer was Daccord’s backup the past two games, but he didn’t dress for the two previous because of “an unfortunate accident at home,” coach Dan Bylsma said.

