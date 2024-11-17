Kraken Defeat Islanders 3-2

The Seattle Kraken hosted the New York Islanders on the fourth game of their seven-game homestand. With three wins under their belt, the Kraken looked to pick up their fourth in a row. With the Islanders on the third game of their five-game road trip, they looked to pick up another win after defeating the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday. With a lot on the line, each team were trying their best to pick up another two points in this game.

Game Recap

Nine minutes into the first, Yanni Gourde opened up scoring for the two teams. The Kraken won the faceoff, and Tye Kartye sent the puck to Brandon Tanev. Tanev, seeing Gourde open in front of the net, passed to him, allowing him to earn the first goal of the night.

Just five minutes later, the Islanders were able to answer back. Pierre Engvall earned the honor of the first goal scored for the Islanders. Ryan Pulock had a shot on net, that was thwarted by Joey Daccord. The Islanders were able to repossess the missed puck, where Pulock again shot at the net and missed. However, it was Engvall who was able to get a hold of the missed puck, this time hitting its mark at the back of the net. With the score tied 1-1, it marked the end of an exciting period.

The second was much quieter in terms of goals scored. The Islanders had better puck possession, as they had 10 shots on goal compared to the Kraken’s six. However, none of these shots managed to hit their mark. Going into the third period, the pressure was on.

Jamie Oleksiak, Seattle Kraken (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Five minutes into the third, the Islanders extended their lead. They were able to steal the puck away from the Kraken zone with Noah Dobson sending the puck down the ice for Brock Nelson. Nelson shot the puck and missed, but was able to recover the rebound, allowing the Islanders to take the lead on his shorthanded goal.

Just a minute later, Jared McCann tied the game for the Kraken. In a similar fashion to the Islanders’ last goal, Ryker Evans stole the puck from the Islanders, passing it to Andre Burakovsky. Burakovsky, seeing McCann open, passed the puck to him, allowing him to tie up the game.

With three minutes left in the game, Jamie Oleksiak scored off a slap shot from the blue line. The Islanders immediately challenged for goaltender interference. After the referees looked at the replay, they declared it a good goal, and Maxim Tsyplakov was sent to the box for delay of game.

With Oleksiak’s slapshot solidifying the game, the Kraken defeated the Islanders 3-2.

Upcoming Games

The Kraken look to extend their winning streak when they face the New York Rangers at home tomorrow, Nov. 17. The Islanders get a little travel break, with their next game being Tuesday, Nov. 19 against the Calgary Flames.