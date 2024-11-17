Projected Lineups for the Capitals vs Golden Knights – 11/17/24

The Washington Capitals take on the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

8 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, MNMT, NHLN, SNW, SNO, SNE, TVAS

Capitals projected lineup

Alex Ovechkin — Dylan Strome — Aliaksei Protas

Connor McMichael — Pierre-Luc Dubois — Tom Wilson

Andrew Mangiapane — Lars Eller — Jakub Vrana

Brandon Duhaime — Nic Dowd — Taylor Raddysh

Jakob Chychrun — John Carlson

Rasmus Sandin — Matt Roy

Martin Fehervary — Trevor van Riemsdyk

Logan Thompson

Charlie Lindgren

Scratched: Dylan McIlrath, Hendrix Lapierre, Alexander Alexeyev

Injured: Sonny Milano (upper body)

Status report

The Capitals are expected to have the same 18 skaters as their 5-2 victory at the Colorado Avalanche on Friday.

Golden Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev — Jack Eichel — Pavel Dorofeyev

Tomas Hertl — Nicolas Roy — Keegan Kolesar

Brett Howden — William Karlsson — Alexander Holtz

Tanner Pearson — Cole Schwindt

Noah Hanifin — Alex Pietrangelo

Brayden McNabb — Kaedan Korczak

Shea Theodore — Zach Whitecloud

Ben Hutton

Adin Hill

Ilya Samsonov

Scratched: None

Injured: Mark Stone (lower body), Victor Olofsson (lower body), Nicolas Hague (undisclosed)

Status report

The Golden Knights held an optional morning skate and are expected to have the same lineup as their 4-2 victory at the Utah Hockey Club on Friday.

