Projected Lineups for the Capitals vs Golden Knights – 11/17/24

The Washington Capitals take on the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena tonight.  Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

CAPITALS (11-4-1) AT GOLDEN KNIGHTS (11-4-2)

8 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, MNMT, NHLN, SNW, SNO, SNE, TVAS

Capitals projected lineup

Alex Ovechkin — Dylan Strome — Aliaksei Protas
Connor McMichael — Pierre-Luc Dubois — Tom Wilson
Andrew Mangiapane — Lars Eller — Jakub Vrana
Brandon Duhaime — Nic Dowd — Taylor Raddysh

Jakob Chychrun — John Carlson
Rasmus Sandin — Matt Roy
Martin Fehervary — Trevor van Riemsdyk

Logan Thompson
Charlie Lindgren

Scratched: Dylan McIlrath, Hendrix Lapierre, Alexander Alexeyev

Injured: Sonny Milano (upper body)

Status report

  • The Capitals are expected to have the same 18 skaters as their 5-2 victory at the Colorado Avalanche on Friday.

Latest for THW:

Golden Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev — Jack Eichel — Pavel Dorofeyev
Tomas Hertl — Nicolas Roy — Keegan Kolesar
Brett Howden — William Karlsson — Alexander Holtz
Tanner Pearson — Cole Schwindt

Noah Hanifin — Alex Pietrangelo
Brayden McNabb — Kaedan Korczak
Shea Theodore — Zach Whitecloud

Ben Hutton
Adin Hill

Ilya Samsonov

Scratched: None

Injured: Mark Stone (lower body), Victor Olofsson (lower body), Nicolas Hague (undisclosed)

Status report

  The Golden Knights held an optional morning skate and are expected to have the same lineup as their 4-2 victory at the Utah Hockey Club on Friday.

Latest for THW:

