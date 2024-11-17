Projected Lineups for the Capitals vs Golden Knights – 11/17/24

The Washington Capitals take on the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
CAPITALS (11-4-1) AT GOLDEN KNIGHTS (11-4-2)
8 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, MNMT, NHLN, SNW, SNO, SNE, TVAS
Capitals projected lineup
Alex Ovechkin — Dylan Strome — Aliaksei Protas
Connor McMichael — Pierre-Luc Dubois — Tom Wilson
Andrew Mangiapane — Lars Eller — Jakub Vrana
Brandon Duhaime — Nic Dowd — Taylor Raddysh
Jakob Chychrun — John Carlson
Rasmus Sandin — Matt Roy
Martin Fehervary — Trevor van Riemsdyk
Logan Thompson
Charlie Lindgren
Scratched: Dylan McIlrath, Hendrix Lapierre, Alexander Alexeyev
Injured: Sonny Milano (upper body)
Status report
- The Capitals are expected to have the same 18 skaters as their 5-2 victory at the Colorado Avalanche on Friday.
Golden Knights projected lineup
Ivan Barbashev — Jack Eichel — Pavel Dorofeyev
Tomas Hertl — Nicolas Roy — Keegan Kolesar
Brett Howden — William Karlsson — Alexander Holtz
Tanner Pearson — Cole Schwindt
Noah Hanifin — Alex Pietrangelo
Brayden McNabb — Kaedan Korczak
Shea Theodore — Zach Whitecloud
Ben Hutton
Adin Hill
Ilya Samsonov
Scratched: None
Injured: Mark Stone (lower body), Victor Olofsson (lower body), Nicolas Hague (undisclosed)
Status report
- The Capitals are expected to have the same 18 skaters as their 5-2 victory at the Colorado Avalanche on Friday. … The Golden Knights held an optional morning skate and are expected to have the same lineup as their 4-2 victory at the Utah Hockey Club on Friday.
