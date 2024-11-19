Predators Made Mistake Placing Dante Fabbro on Waivers

The Columbus Blue Jackets recently claimed defender Dante Fabbro off of waivers from the Nashville Predators and while he started slow this season, letting him go for nothing was a surprise. Both teams have come out of the gates a bit slow, but they are supposed to be in two different categories right now.

Related: Flames Have Potential Centre Ice Trade Target on the Predators

The Predators had a plan to go all in and push for a Stanley Cup, which was made clear with the signings of Steven Stamkos, Jonathan Marchessault, and Brady Skjei during free agency. On the other hand, the Blue Jackets are in the middle of a tough rebuild. While they have been playing a little better than expected, nobody could’ve predicted they would have been this much stronger than the Predators. With Fabbro joining the Blue Jackets after a slow start, it is becoming clear it was a mistake for the Predators to lose him for nothing.

Dante Fabbro, Nashville Predators (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Fabbro has stepped into a top-pairing role with the Blue Jackets and has looked solid since joining their team. Through four games, he has scored one goal and added two assists for three points. Through six games with the Predators before being waived, he had no points. While his offensive game wasn’t strong, he was playing a strong defensive game, so being offered up for nothing seems like the wrong decision.

Fabbro Would Have Had Trade Interest From Other Contenders

While Fabbro has found himself a new home now, it seems obvious that there would have been interest from contenders if the Predators had offered him up in a trade. The Edmonton Oilers are desperately trying to find a right-shot defender and have the assets to make a move work, but nothing ever came to fruition and they will now have to look elsewhere.

If there was no longer a strong fit with the Predators and they wanted to move on from him, they should have tried to bring back assets instead of waiving him. His defensive analytics are impressive and many teams would have seen that and made an offer, considering plenty of front offices have embraced the analytical side of the game.

Dante Fabbro has been placed on waivers. A two-way puck-moving defenceman, not very physical or mobile. Shoots the puck, likes to take one-timers. Active in the defensive zone, good stick, retrieves loose pucks. Has seen his minutes decline in the past few seasons. pic.twitter.com/d12RZ5tzJy — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) November 9, 2024

Fabbro has never been an offensive defender who can produce points but rather has been viewed as a strong shutdown defender who can play big minutes in a large role. His career-high in points came in the 2021-22 season where he scored three goals and added 21 assists for 24 points through 66 games.

While his name has never come up in conversations when it comes to the Norris Trophy, which is given to the league’s best defenceman during the season, he has flown under the radar as a useful top-four defender and should be someone who can turn his career around with the Blue Jackets. As a pending unrestricted free agent, plenty of teams should have interest in him after the 2024-25 season.

The Predators freeing up some cap space is the only positive that came from them losing one of their best defenders. His $2.5 million cap hit came off the books when he was claimed off of waivers, giving them more flexibility if they want to try and add at the 2025 Trade Deadline. After their unexpected slow start, that extra money could be used to help bolster their lineup if they want to try and turn things around.

As the 2024-25 season moves along, be sure to continue following The Hockey Writers as your source for news from around the NHL and the hockey world.