Projected Lineups for the Predators vs Canucks – 11/17/24

The Nashville Predators take on the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

PREDATORS (5-10-3) at CANUCKS (9-4-3)

10 p.m. ET; SNP, FDSNSO

Predators projected lineup

Filip Forsberg — Ryan O’Reilly — Gustav Nyquist

Jonathan Marchessault — Tommy Novak — Steven Stamkos

Luke Evangelista — Colton Sissons — Jusso Parssinen

Cole Smith — Michael McCarron — Zachary L’Heureux

Brady Skjei — Roman Josi

Jeremy Lauzon — Alexandre Carrier

Marc Del Gaizo — Luke Schenn

Juuse Saros

Scott Wedgewood

Scratched: Mark Jankowski, Adam Wilsby, Philip Tomasino

Injured: None

Status report

Novak will return after missing six games with an upper-body injury.

Predators coach Andrew Brunette said he would make other changes to his forward lines but other than Nyquist moving up to the top line and Stamkos moving down, Brunette didn’t specify after the morning skate.

Canucks projected lineup

Pius Suter — J.T. Miller — Jonathan Lekkerimaki

Jake DeBrusk — Elias Pettersson — Kiefer Sherwood

Dakota Joshua — Teddy Blueger — Conor Garland

Danton Heinen — Aatu Raty — Nils Hoglander

Quinn Hughes — Filip Hronek

Carson Soucy — Tyler Myers

Erik Brannstrom — Noah Juulsen

Kevin Lankinen

Arturs Silovs

Scratched: None

Injured: Vincent Desharnais (undisclosed), Brock Boeser (upper body), Derek Forbort (lower body), Thatcher Demko (lower body)

Status report

The Canucks did not have a morning skate, but Lankinen is expected to start against his former team after Silovs made 28 saves in a 4-1 win against the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday.

