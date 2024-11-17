Projected Lineups for the Predators vs Canucks – 11/17/24

The Nashville Predators take on the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
PREDATORS (5-10-3) at CANUCKS (9-4-3)
10 p.m. ET; SNP, FDSNSO
Predators projected lineup
Filip Forsberg — Ryan O’Reilly — Gustav Nyquist
Jonathan Marchessault — Tommy Novak — Steven Stamkos
Luke Evangelista — Colton Sissons — Jusso Parssinen
Cole Smith — Michael McCarron — Zachary L’Heureux
Brady Skjei — Roman Josi
Jeremy Lauzon — Alexandre Carrier
Marc Del Gaizo — Luke Schenn
Juuse Saros
Scott Wedgewood
Scratched: Mark Jankowski, Adam Wilsby, Philip Tomasino
Injured: None
Status report
- Novak will return after missing six games with an upper-body injury.
- Predators coach Andrew Brunette said he would make other changes to his forward lines but other than Nyquist moving up to the top line and Stamkos moving down, Brunette didn’t specify after the morning skate.
Canucks projected lineup
Pius Suter — J.T. Miller — Jonathan Lekkerimaki
Jake DeBrusk — Elias Pettersson — Kiefer Sherwood
Dakota Joshua — Teddy Blueger — Conor Garland
Danton Heinen — Aatu Raty — Nils Hoglander
Quinn Hughes — Filip Hronek
Carson Soucy — Tyler Myers
Erik Brannstrom — Noah Juulsen
Kevin Lankinen
Arturs Silovs
Scratched: None
Injured: Vincent Desharnais (undisclosed), Brock Boeser (upper body), Derek Forbort (lower body), Thatcher Demko (lower body)
Status report
- The Canucks did not have a morning skate, but Lankinen is expected to start against his former team after Silovs made 28 saves in a 4-1 win against the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday.
