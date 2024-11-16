Projected Lineups for the Blackhawks vs Canucks – 11/16/24

The Chicago Blackhawks face the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

BLACKHAWKS (6-10-1) at CANUCKS (8-4-3)

10 p.m. ET; CBC, SN, CITY, TVAS2, CHSN

Blackhawks projected lineup

Philipp Kurashev — Connor Bedard — Teuvo Teravainen

Ilya Mikheyev — Nick Foligno — Tyler Bertuzzi

Ryan Donato — Jason Dickinson — Joey Anderson

Patrick Maroon — Lukas Reichel — Craig Smith

Alec Martinez — Nolan Allan

Alex Vlasic — Connor Murphy

Wyatt Kaiser — TJ Brodie

Arvid Soderblom

Petr Mrazek

Scratched: Taylor Hall

Injured: Seth Jones (foot), Laurent Brossoit (knee)

Status report

Jones, a defenseman, was placed on injured reserve Saturday after blocking a shot in a 3-1 loss at the Seattle Kraken on Wednesday; coach Luke Richardson said it isn’t known how long Jones will be out.

Allan will play in Jones’ place after being scratched Wednesday.

Hall will be a healthy scratch; Richardson wants to get the forward some practice time after he missed most of last season with a torn ACL.

Mikheyev takes Hall’s spot after being scratched the previous two games.

Canucks projected lineup

Pius Suter — J.T. Miller — Jonathan Lekkerimaki

Jake DeBrusk — Elias Pettersson — Kiefer Sherwood

Dakota Joshua — Teddy Blueger — Conor Garland

Danton Heinen — Aatu Raty — Nils Hoglander

Quinn Hughes — Filip Hronek

Carson Soucy — Tyler Myers

Erik Brannstrom — Noah Juulsen

Arturs Silovs

Kevin Lankinen

Scratched: None

Injured: Vincent Desharnais (undisclosed), Brock Boeser (upper body), Derek Forbort (lower body), Thatcher Demko (lower body)

Status report

Vancouver changed three of its four forward lines, with Miller’s line the only one left intact; Sherwood and Garland swapped spots, as did Joshua and Heinen.

Juulsen replaces Desharnais, a defenseman who “tweaked something” in a 5-2 loss to the New York Islanders on Thursday, coach Rick Tocchet said.

This will be Silovs’ first start since Oct. 30 and second since Oct. 15.

