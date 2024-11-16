Projected Lineups for the Blackhawks vs Canucks – 11/16/24

The Chicago Blackhawks face the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

BLACKHAWKS (6-10-1) at CANUCKS (8-4-3)

10 p.m. ET; CBC, SN, CITY, TVAS2, CHSN

Blackhawks projected lineup

Philipp Kurashev — Connor Bedard — Teuvo Teravainen
Ilya Mikheyev — Nick Foligno — Tyler Bertuzzi
Ryan Donato — Jason Dickinson — Joey Anderson
Patrick Maroon — Lukas Reichel — Craig Smith

Alec Martinez — Nolan Allan
Alex Vlasic — Connor Murphy
Wyatt Kaiser — TJ Brodie

Arvid Soderblom
Petr Mrazek

Scratched: Taylor Hall

Injured: Seth Jones (foot), Laurent Brossoit (knee)

Status report

  • Jones, a defenseman, was placed on injured reserve Saturday after blocking a shot in a 3-1 loss at the Seattle Kraken on Wednesday; coach Luke Richardson said it isn’t known how long Jones will be out.
  • Allan will play in Jones’ place after being scratched Wednesday.
  • Hall will be a healthy scratch; Richardson wants to get the forward some practice time after he missed most of last season with a torn ACL.
  • Mikheyev takes Hall’s spot after being scratched the previous two games.

Canucks projected lineup

Pius Suter — J.T. Miller — Jonathan Lekkerimaki
Jake DeBrusk — Elias Pettersson — Kiefer Sherwood
Dakota Joshua — Teddy Blueger — Conor Garland
Danton Heinen — Aatu Raty — Nils Hoglander

Quinn Hughes — Filip Hronek
Carson Soucy — Tyler Myers
Erik Brannstrom — Noah Juulsen

Arturs Silovs
Kevin Lankinen

Scratched: None

Injured: Vincent Desharnais (undisclosed), Brock Boeser (upper body), Derek Forbort (lower body), Thatcher Demko (lower body)

Status report

  • Vancouver changed three of its four forward lines, with Miller’s line the only one left intact; Sherwood and Garland swapped spots, as did Joshua and Heinen.
  • Juulsen replaces Desharnais, a defenseman who “tweaked something” in a 5-2 loss to the New York Islanders on Thursday, coach Rick Tocchet said.
  • This will be Silovs’ first start since Oct. 30 and second since Oct. 15.

