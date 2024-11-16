Projected Lineups for the Blackhawks vs Canucks – 11/16/24

The Chicago Blackhawks face the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
BLACKHAWKS (6-10-1) at CANUCKS (8-4-3)
10 p.m. ET; CBC, SN, CITY, TVAS2, CHSN
Blackhawks projected lineup
Philipp Kurashev — Connor Bedard — Teuvo Teravainen
Ilya Mikheyev — Nick Foligno — Tyler Bertuzzi
Ryan Donato — Jason Dickinson — Joey Anderson
Patrick Maroon — Lukas Reichel — Craig Smith
Alec Martinez — Nolan Allan
Alex Vlasic — Connor Murphy
Wyatt Kaiser — TJ Brodie
Arvid Soderblom
Petr Mrazek
Scratched: Taylor Hall
Injured: Seth Jones (foot), Laurent Brossoit (knee)
Status report
- Jones, a defenseman, was placed on injured reserve Saturday after blocking a shot in a 3-1 loss at the Seattle Kraken on Wednesday; coach Luke Richardson said it isn’t known how long Jones will be out.
- Allan will play in Jones’ place after being scratched Wednesday.
- Hall will be a healthy scratch; Richardson wants to get the forward some practice time after he missed most of last season with a torn ACL.
- Mikheyev takes Hall’s spot after being scratched the previous two games.
Canucks projected lineup
Pius Suter — J.T. Miller — Jonathan Lekkerimaki
Jake DeBrusk — Elias Pettersson — Kiefer Sherwood
Dakota Joshua — Teddy Blueger — Conor Garland
Danton Heinen — Aatu Raty — Nils Hoglander
Quinn Hughes — Filip Hronek
Carson Soucy — Tyler Myers
Erik Brannstrom — Noah Juulsen
Arturs Silovs
Kevin Lankinen
Scratched: None
Injured: Vincent Desharnais (undisclosed), Brock Boeser (upper body), Derek Forbort (lower body), Thatcher Demko (lower body)
Status report
- Vancouver changed three of its four forward lines, with Miller’s line the only one left intact; Sherwood and Garland swapped spots, as did Joshua and Heinen.
- Juulsen replaces Desharnais, a defenseman who “tweaked something” in a 5-2 loss to the New York Islanders on Thursday, coach Rick Tocchet said.
- This will be Silovs’ first start since Oct. 30 and second since Oct. 15.
