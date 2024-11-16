Canucks’ Emotional Flatline: A Big Concern for Rick Tocchet

Recently, the Vancouver Canucks have found themselves at a crossroads, particularly evident in their surprising and disappointing home loss to the New York Islanders on Thursday (Nov. 14). Despite some significant moments, including Brock Boeser taking a cheap shot, Dakota Joshua‘s emotional return after recovering from testicular cancer, and Jonathan Lekkerimäki’s NHL debut and first goal, the team has struggled to build momentum.

Related: Lekkerimaki Scores First NHL Goal in Canucks’ 5-2 Loss to the Islanders

In a discussion with Halford and Brough, Canucks head coach Rick Tocchet and other experts have reflected on the team’s apparent lack of response to these moments, raising concerns about the team’s readiness and overall fight. The video and conversation can be seen below:

Canucks Lack of Reaction to Key Moments Is Puzzling

One of the most-discussed issues for the Canucks this season has been their lack of emotional reaction in big moments. The team has failed to show urgency or motivation following incidents like Tanner Jeannot’s hit on Boeser, which sparked little response from the players. Additionally, the emotional highs surrounding Joshua’s return and Lekkerimäki’s breakthrough goal should have sparked some energy from the team. Both events were seen as potential turning points for the Canucks, but they didn’t seem to ignite any fire within them.

Related: Canucks’ Dakota Joshua Set to Make Season Debut Against the Islanders

Halford and Brough remarked on this by saying, “You think the team should be able to get up for all these things, and they don’t.” This lack of response can be particularly frustrating to fans who expect the team to rally behind these emotional moments and use them as fuel to perform better, especially after tough losses.

Is Tocchet Struggling to Find the Right Buttons?

Tocchet has been known for his fiery leadership and emphasis on hard work, but it seems even he is struggling to find the right buttons to push to motivate the Canucks. He has publicly stated that his challenge lies in finding ways to light a fire under the team, especially after games like the loss to the Islanders. In response to these struggles, he has opted for a tougher practice schedule, telling reporters, “This is going to be a hard practice,” signalling a shift in his approach to try and spark the players’ drive.

Rick Tocchet, Head Coach of the Vancouver Canucks (Photo by Jeff Vinnick/NHLI via Getty Images)

However, the concern remains whether this method can work long-term. As the team approaches another stretch of home games, including matchups against the Chicago Blackhawks and Nashville Predators, it’s becoming clear that something is missing in the Canucks’ psyche. Halford and Brough pointed out that this lack of motivation isn’t just a one-off; it’s a pattern from the Edmonton Oilers and New Jersey Devils games. This team should have the internal impetus for energy. Both J.T. Miller and Conor Garland are high-energy players. Yet, something seems missing.

Is There a Deeper Canucks’ Issue? Can the Canucks Overcome This Hurdle?

The problem might run deeper than just coaching tactics. While Tocchet is trying to motivate his players through direct methods, the lack of internal drive among the players is a growing issue. Players must take ownership in games like Thursday against the Islanders. However, it’s unclear if the team has that necessary grit right now. As Brough noted, they haven’t really “scrapped their way to the next level,” a concerning observation for a team trying to elevate itself beyond mediocrity.

Related: Rick Tocchet Searching for Answers to Vancouver Canucks’ Early Struggles

Despite the struggles, they believe it’s important not to overreact. It’s still early in the season, and with hard work and some adjustments, the Canucks could still turn things around. However, the team lacks that emotional spark and the internal drive to push through to big moments. As a result, the Canucks find themselves stuck in a pattern of underachievement.

Whether Tocchet can get the most out of his players or not will determine if the team can overcome this hurdle and start playing with the intensity and grit they need to take the next step. Fans are left wondering if, despite all the potential, this lack of push will be the biggest obstacle to the Canucks’ success this season.