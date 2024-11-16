Maple Leafs Assign Philippe Myers to AHL for Conditioning Stint

The Toronto Maple Leafs are preparing for an all-Canadian matchup tonight against the Edmonton Oilers. However, earlier today they made a roster move. The team has sent down defenseman Philippe Myers to the AHL on a conditioning stint.

The move comes just days after the Maple Leafs activated Jani Hakanpää from LTIR and his conditioning loan with the Toronto Marlies.

Myers, 27, signed with the Maple Leafs this past offseason as a depth defenseman, which has shown to help the organization this season thus far. Myers signed a one-year, $775K contract, and unfortunately, he may be with the AHL club for a longer period of time after his conditioning stint. He has been a serviceable blue liner for the team when they have needed it.

Myers’ NHL Career

The Moncton, N.B., native has been a journeyman NHL blue liner over his time in the NHL. He has been a part of the Philadelphia Flyers, Nashville Predators, and Tampa Bay Lightning and now the Maple Leafs organization while only playing in 159 NHL games.

So far this season, he has only appeared in one game with the Maple Leafs, while spending most of his time in the press box. Which is why a conditioning stint for him is a very good option; it’ll get him back into game action and back into the flow of the speed of the game.

It may only be a conditioning stint at this time; however, when he returns to the Maple Leafs, it wouldn’t be shocking if they sent him to the AHL. With the addition of Hakanpää and Conor Timmins playing as well as he has been, there isn’t really a spot left for Myers with the NHL club.