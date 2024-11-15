Blackhawks Prospects Report: Levshunov, Nazar & More

Welcome to the latest installment of the revived “Future Hawks” prospect series. In this column, we take a look at the Chicago Blackhawks prospects who are standing out and enjoying success, whether they’re playing in Canadian juniors, the American Hockey League (AHL), Europe, Russia, or anywhere around the world.

In this installment, we examine some top-ranked prospects and their performance in the AHL and the NCAA, including many of their top selections in recent NHL drafts and a couple who could be wearing Blackhawks sweaters at some point this season.

Artyom Levshunov

The Hawks’ top prospect, according to NHL.com, decided to turn pro during the first week of July after picking up Big-10 Defensive Player of the Year and Freshman of the Year honours last season at Michigan State. The 19-year-old had his season delayed after he injured his right foot, but he returned to action with the Rockford Ice Hogs in late October. Levshunov didn’t waste a lot of time to get involved. He was on Rockford’s top power-play unit with fellow first-round defenseman Kevin Korchinski and saw a lot of ice at even strength. Levshunov has shown good mobility and confidence with the puck.

The second-overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft scored his first professional goal against the Grand Rapids Griffins on Nov. 8 and now has four points in seven games in Rockford. Getting a late start in the season may not have been ideal, but spending time in Rockford to get his pro legs under him will only help get Levshunov up to speed with an eye to a potential callup later in the season.

Frank Nazar

The Blackhawks’ 13th overall pick from 2022 picked up four points for Rockford last weekend and currently leads the IceHogs with 11 points (four goals, seven assists) in nine games. Chicago got a quick glimpse of Nazar when he played three games for them at the end of last season. His debut on April 14 was memorable; he scored his first NHL goal on his first shot in a 4-2 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes.

Nazar already had confidence, but he gained even more from his three-game NHL debut last season. The 20-year-old continues to learn how to use his natural quickness efficiently by getting inside the dots, getting into the scoring areas, and using that great asset that he has on both sides of the puck, offensively and defensively.

Sam Rinzel

The 2022 25th overall pick has had a very nice start to his season at the University of Minnesota. With his four goals and nine points across eight games, he leads all Gophers in ice time per InStat Hockey. Rinzel has developed into an all-encompassing defender. At 6-foot-5, 190 pounds, he has outstanding size, a tremendous reach, and has been extremely physical this season.

His downhill shooting has been the biggest asset for the Gophers this season, as he unleashes heavy catch-and-release wristers past opposing netminders. As a right-handed shooting blueliner, his value to the organization cannot be underestimated, as he should be a major contributor to the Blackhawks in the future.

Oliver Moore

The 19th pick in the 2023 NHL Draft has had a modest start to the NHL season, scoring 5 points in 10 games for the University of Minnesota. The Blackhawks hope that the 19-year-old will continue developing his hockey sense, stickhandling skills, and playmaking ability, which will complement his elite-level skating skills. Points will come to him on a Gophers team loaded with talent this season, with a 9-1 record already to show for it.

Sascha Boisvert

The University of North Dakota Freshman was recently named NCHC Rookie of the Week after a three-point performance against ECAC favorite Cornell University. Many are already drawing comparisons between Boisvert and Jonathan Toews, as both are two-way centers, Blackhawks draft picks, and have worn number nine at UND. Before playing at North Dakota, Boisvert played for the Muskegon Lumberjacks in the USHL, where he scored 36 goals and 68 points in 61 games in 2023-24.

The critical thing to remember about prospects is that development is non-linear. Some players take longer to figure it out than others, and some players never do. As the Blackhawks continue to rebuild, they have acquired many draft picks, which has helped their prospect group grow into one of the highest-ranked and deepest in the NHL.