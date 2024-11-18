Projected Lineups for the Red Wings vs Sharks – 11/18/24

The Detroit Red Wings take on the San Jose Sharks at the SAP Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
RED WINGS (7-9-1) at SHARKS (5-10-4)
10:30 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, NBCSCA
Red Wings projected lineup
Alex DeBrincat — Dylan Larkin — Lucas Raymond
Andrew Copp — J.T. Compher — Patrick Kane
Jonatan Berggren — Marco Kasper — Vladimir Tarasenko
Michael Rasmussen — Joe Veleno — Christian Fischer
Simon Edvinsson — Moritz Seider
Ben Chiarot — Jeff Petry
Erik Gustafsson — Albert Johansson
Cam Talbot
Alex Lyon
Scratched: Justin Holl, Tyler Motte, William Lagesson
Injured: None
Status report
- Edvinsson is expected to play after missing a 4-1 loss at the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday.
- Lagesson, a defenseman, was recalled from Grand Rapids of the American Hockey League.
Sharks projected lineup
William Eklund — Mikael Granlund — Fabian Zetterlund
Barclay Goodrow — Macklin Celebrini — Will Smith
Ty Dellandrea — Alexander Wennberg — Tyler Toffoli
Klim Kostin — Luke Kunin — Carl Grundstrom
Henry Thrun — Cody Ceci
Timothy Liljegren — Mario Ferraro
Jake Walman — Jan Rutta
Mackenzie Blackwood
Yaroslav Askarov
Scratched: Jack Thompson, Givani Smith
Injured: Nico Sturm (upper body), Vitek Vanecek (upper body), Logan Couture (groin), Marc-Edouard Vlasic (upper body)
Status report
- The Sharks recalled Askarov from San Jose of the AHL; Vanecek, a goalie, is day to day after being injured in the first period of a 4-3 shootout loss at the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday.
- Vlasic, a defenseman, skated Monday and is “progressing,” according to Sharks coach Ryan Warsofsky. There is no timeline for his return.
- Sturm, a forward, was placed on injured reserve.
