Projected Lineups for the Red Wings vs Sharks – 11/18/24

The Detroit Red Wings take on the San Jose Sharks at the SAP Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

10:30 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, NBCSCA

Red Wings projected lineup

Alex DeBrincat — Dylan Larkin — Lucas Raymond

Andrew Copp — J.T. Compher — Patrick Kane

Jonatan Berggren — Marco Kasper — Vladimir Tarasenko

Michael Rasmussen — Joe Veleno — Christian Fischer

Simon Edvinsson — Moritz Seider

Ben Chiarot — Jeff Petry

Erik Gustafsson — Albert Johansson

Cam Talbot

Alex Lyon

Scratched: Justin Holl, Tyler Motte, William Lagesson

Injured: None

Status report

Edvinsson is expected to play after missing a 4-1 loss at the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday.

Lagesson, a defenseman, was recalled from Grand Rapids of the American Hockey League.

Sharks projected lineup

William Eklund — Mikael Granlund — Fabian Zetterlund

Barclay Goodrow — Macklin Celebrini — Will Smith

Ty Dellandrea — Alexander Wennberg — Tyler Toffoli

Klim Kostin — Luke Kunin — Carl Grundstrom

Henry Thrun — Cody Ceci

Timothy Liljegren — Mario Ferraro

Jake Walman — Jan Rutta

Mackenzie Blackwood

Yaroslav Askarov

Scratched: Jack Thompson, Givani Smith

Injured: Nico Sturm (upper body), Vitek Vanecek (upper body), Logan Couture (groin), Marc-Edouard Vlasic (upper body)

Status report

The Sharks recalled Askarov from San Jose of the AHL; Vanecek, a goalie, is day to day after being injured in the first period of a 4-3 shootout loss at the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday.

Vlasic, a defenseman, skated Monday and is “progressing,” according to Sharks coach Ryan Warsofsky. There is no timeline for his return.

Sturm, a forward, was placed on injured reserve.

