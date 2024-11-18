6 Red Wings Prospects Who Could Compete in the 2025 World Juniors

With Thanksgiving coming up and December right around the corner, I wanted to take a look ahead to the biggest hockey event of the coming months, the World Junior Championship (WJC). The 2025 WJC is set to begin on December 26 in Ottawa, Canada, but most participating nations begin their training/selection camps early in December.

Trey Augustine, USNTDP (Rena Laverty / USA Hockey’s NTDP)

That means that we will soon begin to get a really good idea of which players have the best chances to represent their nation as they go for Gold. Before all of that kicks off, I thought I’d take a quick look at a few Detroit Red Wings prospects who fans can expect to see at this year’s World Juniors, and where they can be expected to play in the lineup for their nation should they make their respective team.

Related: Predicting Team Canada’s Roster at the 2025 World Juniors

Let’s dive right in with the reigning champions, Team USA.

Team USA:

Trey Augustine, G, Michigan State University (NCAA)

Trey Augustine is another player set to make his third WJC appearance, with Bronze and Gold medals already sitting in his trophy case from the 2023 and 2024 tournaments respectively. Augustine battled with Jacob Fowler for the starter’s net in last year’s tournament, ultimately winning the spot and going a perfect 4-0 en route to a championship victory.

However, Fowler is no longer eligible for the tourney and there is no serious challenger for Augustine’s spot as the starter given his track record and phenomenal start to his Sophomore year with Michigan State. Augustine is a clear front runner to be named the tournament’s top goaltender this year, something that may be overdue at this point considering he led the tourney in GAA and save percentage last time around.

Likelihood of making the roster: 10/10

Most Likely Roster Spot: Starting goalie, tourney’s top goalie award favorite

Max Plante, C, University of Minnesota-Duluth (NCAA)

Max Plante’s case to make Team USA is going to be seriously complicated by his injury status, which has kept him off the ice since exhibition play. He scored two assists in that protracted season opener, showcasing his hard-working style and remarkable playmaking, but none of that will matter if he’s not at the very least healthy enough to compete in Team USA’s selection camp.

It doesn’t appear he’ll be out for too long, but reports of his return to action have been vague and unhelpful. If Plante can return to the lineup soon and look like himself again coming out of the gates, he could earn himself an invite to selection camp. If not, he will still be eligible for the tournament next time around and I think he’ll have a strong chance at making the team.

Likelihood of making the roster: 3/10

Most Likely Roster Spot: Fourth line center or winger

Team Sweden:

Axel Sandin Pellikka, RD, Skellefteå AIK (SHL)

Axel Sandin Pellikka (ASP) is Detroit’s best and most important prospect who isn’t currently playing in their system. He’s a high-end two-way defender at this point in his development, and has made huge steps offensively in the SHL in each of his past three seasons. After scoring 5 points in 22 pro games in his draft year, and 18 points in 39 games last year, ASP is scoring at a historic rate this season, with 16 points through just 19 games.

Axel Sandin Pellikka, Team Sweden (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

Few players get to play in three consecutive World Junior Chamiponships, but Sandin Pellikka is set to join that list this December as one of the most important players for Sweden. We haven’t seen what ASP looks like against his own age-group since last January (where he was named best defender of the 2024 WJC and won a Silver Medal), and he has been dominant against grown men so it’s fair to expect a big performance out of him, possibly even a tournament MVP level showing.

Likelihood of making the roster: 10/10

Most Likely Roster Spot: RD on first pair, major power play minutes, major penalty killing role

Team Canada:

Emmitt Finnie, C, Kamloops Blazers (WHL)

Emmitt Finnie is a hardworking forward with the motor to be a powerful forechecking force and enough skill to put the puck in the net consistently at the junior level. He was drafted in the 7th round of the 2023 Draft on the back of a 35 point season. Finnie followed that up with a 59 point year last season, and has been off to a torrid start to the 2024-25 season with 29 points in his first 18 games. That’s a 47-goal, 105-point pace over a full season.

Finnie has catapulted himself into the conversation for Team Canada and I suspect he will earn a selection camp invite. However, Canada has a small handful of undrafted players who will be under serious consideration (Gavin McKenna, Michael Misa, and Porter Martone), making the squeeze for roster spots that much tougher. To make the team, Finnie will likely need to outplay guys like Riley Heidt and Denver Barkey in camp, a fairly tall task despite his hot start.

Likelihood of making the roster: 5/10

Most Likely Roster Spot: Fourth line center or winger

Team Finland:

Jesse Kiiskinen, RW, HPK (Liiga)

Jesse Kiiskinen is a skilled winger with a wicked shot, especially as a flank option on the power play. I think of Kiiskinen as a bit of a Jonathan Lekkerimäki-lite, with many of the same strengths and weaknesses of the Vancouver Canucks rookie. Kiiskinen has a professional-quality shot, with quick enough hands to evade pressure and create space.

Related: Red Wings Who Could Compete in the 2026 Olympics

He’s also a better playmaker than I often see him getting credit for, especially with saucer passes that he makes confidently after faking a heavy shot from the faceoff circle. Kiiskinen has been off to an excellent start in the Finnish Liiga this season, with seven goals and 16 points through 18 games, leading all U20 players in both categories. I expect he’ll be a big piece of the Finnish power play at this year’s tournament.

Likelihood of making the roster: 10/10

Most Likely Roster Spot: Top six RW, first power play

Team Germany:

Kevin Bicker, LW, Löwen Frankfurt (DEL)

Kevin Bicker is another returning competitor, having helped Germany stave off relegation with a goal and an assist in their relegation match with Norway. Bicker’s two points in 14 DEL games to start this season may not look all that inspiring, but there are only 11 U20 players to earn a single DEL game this year and, believe it or not, his two points leads all U20 players in scoring.

Likelihood of making the roster: 9/10

Most Likely Roster Spot: Top six LW, first power play