Lightning’s Michael Eyssimont Playing Better Than Production Suggests

Using points to tell the entire story is an unfair way to analyze players in the NHL. After all, no matter the point totals, these players are talented enough to compete in the best league in the world. Furthermore, players are deployed and assigned different roles and linemates. Plus, they all play under different head coaches and systems. All those factors impact point production in the NHL. Therefore, points shouldn’t be the primary driver of player analysis.

Take Michael Eyssimont of the Tampa Bay Lightning as an example. While the Littleton, Colorado native has just one assist in 15 games for the Lightning this season, his underlying numbers and microstats at five-on-five suggest he’s a much more valuable player. Additionally, Eyssimont had a nagging injury during training camp and missed the first game of the regular season against the Carolina Hurricanes.

Despite his poor production compared to last season, where Eyssimont had double-digit goals and 25 points in 81 games, the Lightning’s high-intensity forward deserves more credit for his play this season.

Eyssimont’s Underlying Numbers and Microstats

Considering that forward depth is the weak point of this Lightning squad, Eyssimont is a serviceable bottom-six forward at the NHL level. He’s unique in his offensive play style for a bottom-six guy, relying on his speed and zone entry carry-ins to generate offense. In the 2023-24 dataset, which consisted of 12 games, he ranked tied for second in zone entry carries per 60. In this season’s dataset, which consists of five games, he ranks seventh in zone entry carries per 60. Moreover, his zone entry carry-in percentage is down roughly 20% compared to last season, which is the root of the problem—his lack of production.

While playing with Nick Paul as his primary linemate again this season, a change in style for Mitchell Chaffee explains why Eyssimont hasn’t controlled as many zone entries this season. Chaffee is playing with much more confidence this season and continues to carry in the puck more frequently, while Eyssimont dumps the puck more. Despite a change in his zone entry style, Eyssimont continues to be reliable on the breakout for Tampa Bay. His 50% carry-out percentage ranks tied for second on the team and is a solution to the Lightning’s lack of controlled exits this season.

Bottom six forwards with dominant possession metrics at five-on-five are also favorable options when building a Stanley Cup contender. When Eyssimont is on the ice, the Lightning have been a possession-dominant team. The winger is above the golden 50% mark in Corsi for percentage (CF%), shots for percentage (SF%), and high-danger Corsi for percentage (HDCF%) at five-on-five via Natural Stat Trick. In addition, he’s controlled 52.81% of the on-ice expected goal share (xGF%) at five-on-five. His luck is due to turn around, but not without changing his play style.

Eyssimont Must Improve His Passing Abilities

For Eyssimont to round out his offensive game, he must improve his passing skills. His passing skill is arguably below replacement level for an NHL player. He’s the only Tampa Bay forward without a shot assist (primary or secondary) in five contests of the dataset this season and hasn’t contributed a single high-danger pass (cross-slot or behind-the-net passes). Eyssimont plays a low-risk style in the offensive zone, with 100% of his passes being to the defenseman at the point this season. However, this play style allows him to drive solid possession numbers for Tampa Bay’s bottom six, as players with more point passes typically have better on-ice possession metrics at five-on-five.

The goals will come for Eyssimont, as he has no real tallies to show with 2.27 individual expected goals (ixG) via EvolvingHockey. While I anticipate his shooting luck will turn around, he must develop his passing skill set to become a more productive offensive talent.