Projected Lineups for Capitals vs Utah – 11/18/24

The Washington Capitals take on the Utah Hockey Club at the Delta Center in Utah tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

CAPITALS (12-4-1) at UTAH (7-7-3)

9 p.m. ET; Utah16, MNMT2

Capitals projected lineup

Alex Ovechkin — Dylan Strome — Aliaksei Protas

Connor McMichael — Pierre-Luc Dubois — Tom Wilson

Jakub Vrana — Lars Eller — Andrew Mangiapane

Brandon Duhaime — Nic Dowd — Taylor Raddysh

Jakob Chychrun — John Carlson

Rasmus Sandin — Matt Roy

Martin Fehervary — Trevor Van Riemsdyk

Charlie Lindgren

Logan Thompson

Scratched: Alexander Alexeyev, Hendrix Lapierre, Dylan McIlrath

Injured: None

Status report

The Capitals did not hold a morning skate after a 5-2 win at the Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday.

Utah projected lineup

Clayton Keller — Nick Bjugstad — Nick Schmaltz

Alexander Kerfoot — Barrett Hayton — Lawson Crouse

Matias Maccelli — Logan Cooley — Dylan Guenther

Jack McBain — Kevin Stenlund — Michael Carcone

Mikhail Sergachev — Olli Maatta

Jusso Valimaki — Michael Kesselring

Ian Cole — Maveric Lamoureux

Connor Ingram

Karel Vejmelka

Scratched: Vladislav Kolyachonok, Liam O’Brien, Robert Bortuzzo

Injured: Sean Durzi (upper body), John Marino (upper body)



Status report

Utah will dress the same 18 skaters as its 4-2 loss to Vegas on Friday.

