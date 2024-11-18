Projected Lineups for Capitals vs Utah – 11/18/24

The Washington Capitals take on the Utah Hockey Club at the Delta Center in Utah tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
CAPITALS (12-4-1) at UTAH (7-7-3)
9 p.m. ET; Utah16, MNMT2
Capitals projected lineup
Alex Ovechkin — Dylan Strome — Aliaksei Protas
Connor McMichael — Pierre-Luc Dubois — Tom Wilson
Jakub Vrana — Lars Eller — Andrew Mangiapane
Brandon Duhaime — Nic Dowd — Taylor Raddysh
Jakob Chychrun — John Carlson
Rasmus Sandin — Matt Roy
Martin Fehervary — Trevor Van Riemsdyk
Charlie Lindgren
Logan Thompson
Scratched: Alexander Alexeyev, Hendrix Lapierre, Dylan McIlrath
Injured: None
Status report
- The Capitals did not hold a morning skate after a 5-2 win at the Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday.
Utah projected lineup
Clayton Keller — Nick Bjugstad — Nick Schmaltz
Alexander Kerfoot — Barrett Hayton — Lawson Crouse
Matias Maccelli — Logan Cooley — Dylan Guenther
Jack McBain — Kevin Stenlund — Michael Carcone
Mikhail Sergachev — Olli Maatta
Jusso Valimaki — Michael Kesselring
Ian Cole — Maveric Lamoureux
Connor Ingram
Karel Vejmelka
Scratched: Vladislav Kolyachonok, Liam O’Brien, Robert Bortuzzo
Injured: Sean Durzi (upper body), John Marino (upper body)
Status report
- Utah will dress the same 18 skaters as its 4-2 loss to Vegas on Friday.
