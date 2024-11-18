Islanders’ Mike Reilly to Undergo Heart Procedure; Out Indefinitely

On Monday (Nov. 18), the New York Islanders announced that defender Mike Reilly will have a procedure on his heart and will be out indefinitely. Doctors uncovered the heart condition through tests stemming from a recent concussion, though the two are not related. Islanders’ General Manager Lou Lamoriello called it “a blessing in disguise.”

Reilly, who is 31 years old, was drafted by the Columbus Blue Jackets in the 2011 NHL Entry Draft at 98th overall after a strong season with Shattuck St. Mary’s 18U Prep where he scored 14 goals and added 34 assists for 48 points through 54 games.

He went on to play a season in the British Columbia Hockey League (BCHL) with the Penticton Vees, as well as three seasons in the NCAA with the University of Minnesota. In the BCHL, he had 83 points through 51 games. Through 117 games in the NCAA, he scored 18 goals and added 71 assists for 89 points.

Through 411 games in the NHL, Reilly has scored 18 goals and added 104 assists for 122 points which comes out to a 0.30 points-per-game average. We wish Reilly a speedy recovery, and hope to see him back on the ice soon.

