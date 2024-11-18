Jets Activate Ville Heinola From Injured Reserve and Assign to Moose on Conditioning Stint

The Winnipeg Jets have activated defenceman Ville Heinola from injured reserve and assigned him to the American Hockey League’s (AHL) Manitoba Moose for conditioning purposes.

The 2019 first-round pick had to have surgery in the preseason to repair an infected screw in the ankle he had surgically repaired in 2023 after fracturing it in in the Jets final preseason game. The fractured ankle quashed his chance of being in the Jets’ 2023-24 opening-night roster despite having earned a spot according to the now-retired Rick Bowness, and the most-recent surgery two months ago was the latest setback on him trying to establish himself as an NHL regular.

Ville Heinola, Manitoba Moose (Jonathan Kozub / Manitoba Moose)

Heinola, now 23, played 41 games for the Moose last season after recovering from the first ankle surgery, recording 10 goals and 17 assists for 27 points. He has played 35-career NHL games, but none since 2022-23. He has played 152-career AHL games, amassing 102 points.

Heinola, on a conditioning loan, can remain with the Moose for up to two weeks without being exposed to waivers. The Moose have four home games in that span for Heinola to get back up to speed in, beginning with a morning tilt on Thursday, Nov. 21 against the Chicago Wolves at Canada Life Centre. The Moose are 5-8-0-0 on the campaign and just wrapped up a five-game road trip.

The 15-3-0 Jets, meanwhile, have deployed Colin Miller, Haydn Fleury and Logan Stanley (currently injured) on their third defensive pairing in Heinola’s absence.