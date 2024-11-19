Oilers’ Ryan Nugent-Hopkins Appears in 900th Career Game

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins has become the third player in franchise history to appear in 900 games with the team as he participates in tonight’s (Nov. 18) game against the Montreal Canadiens. Nugent-Hopkins ranks in Edmonton’s top 10 for points (7th), goals (8th) and assists (8th).

The Oilers selected Nugent-Hopkins with the No. 1 pick in the 2011 NHL Draft. As an NHL rookie, he had 52 points in 62 games. He finished second to Colorado Avalanche forward Gabriel Landeskog in voting for the Calder Trophy, awarded to the League’s top rookie.

While Nugent-Hopkins has remained relatively healthy throughout his career and has appeared in many games, he’s also been consistently effective and productive. With his first point of the 2024-25 season, he reached the 700-point plateau, cementing his standing as the seventh-highest-scoring player in Oilers history. While he has considerable work to do to surpass Hall of Fame inductee Glenn Anderson, whose 906 points currently rank fifth in Edmonton’s history, Nugent-Hopkins could very well overtake the six-time Stanley Cup champion given the five years remaining on his contract.

Nugent-Hopkins reached 100 points for the first time in his NHL career during the 2022-23 season. He, Connor McDavid, and Leon Draisaitl made the Oilers the first NHL team since the 1995-96 Pittsburgh Penguins with three players (Jaromir Jagr, Mario Lemieux, and Ron Francis) to have three 100-point players in the same season. Nugent-Hopkins was also the sixth player in NHL history to get his first 100-point season in his 12th season or later. He and Tampa Bay Lightning captain Steven Stamkos (2021-22, 14th season) are the only ones to achieve the feat in past 50 years.