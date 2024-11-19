Devils Recall Nolan Foote and Shane Bowers

The New Jersey Devils have recalled Nolan Foote and Shane Bowers from the Utica Comets. Justin Dowling will also return to the lineup, after being loaned to the American Hockey League (AHL) on Sunday. All three forwards will seek a role on the Devils’ fourth line, as the team prepares to face the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday.

The Devils have a 12-7-2 record, but their fourth line has been a major weakness in recent games. Injuries to both Curtis Lazar and Nathan Bastian have negatively impacted the team.

Their current fourth line, composed of Kurtis MacDermid, Dowling, and Tomas Tatar, has highlighted a severe lack of depth. According to Natural Stat Trick, this fourth-line combo allowed three goals and contributed only nine total shots on goal. They also have a 42.22 Corsi for percentage (CF%) in 26:46 ice time.

Bowers and Foote could be the answer to these woes. Bowers excels at taking quick shots and winning faceoffs, which could make him a successful fourth-line center. Likewise, Foote has had a successful start with the Comets this season, recording four goals and five assists in 12 games.

A fourth-line shakeup could allow the Devils to be more consistent, especially with a tough stretch of games ahead. The team can add scoring and depth to their bottom six by creating more line combinations for Sheldon Keefe to choose from. A stronger fourth offensive pairing also relieves the burden of New Jersey’s top-12 forwards, who could become overworked from uneven ice time distribution. There is still the option of targeting free agents, but the Devils are trying to take advantage of home-grown AHL talent to solve their fourth-line issue.