Projected Lineups for the Golden Knights vs Senators – 11/21/24

The Vegas Golden Knights take on the Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Centre tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
GOLDEN KNIGHTS (11-6-2) at SENATORS (8-9-1)
7 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN5, SCRIPPS
Golden Knights projected lineup
Ivan Barbashev — Jack Eichel — Pavel Dorofeyev
Tomas Hertl — Nicolas Roy — Keegan Kolesar
Brett Howden — William Karlsson — Alexander Holtz
Tanner Pearson — Callahan Burke — Cole Schwindt
Noah Hanifin — Alex Pietrangelo
Brayden McNabb — Kaeden Korczak
Shea Theodore — Zach Whitecloud
Ilya Samsonov
Adin Hill
Scratched: Mason Morelli
Injured: Mark Stone (lower body), Victor Olofsson (lower body), Nicolas Hague (undisclosed), Ben Hutton (upper body)
Status report
- The Golden Knights did not hold a morning skate after a 3-0 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday.
Senators projected lineup
Brady Tkachuk — Josh Norris — Ridly Greig
Claude Giroux — Tim Stutzle — Drake Batherson
Michael Amadio — Shane Pinto — David Perron
Nick Cousins — Adam Gaudette — Zack MacEwen
Jake Sanderson — Artem Zub
Thomas Chabot — Nick Jensen
Tyler Kleven — Jacob Bernard-Docker
Linus Ullmark
Anton Forsberg
Scratched: Travis Hamonic
Injured: Noah Gregor (undisclosed)
Status report
- The Senators held an off-ice workout rather than a morning skate.
- Bernard-Docker, who was scratched for six consecutive games, will play. Hamonic, a defenseman, will be scratched.
- Tkachuk missed practice Wednesday because of maintenance but will play.
- Gregor will be out for the third straight game.
