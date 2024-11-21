Projected Lineups for the Golden Knights vs Senators – 11/21/24

by

The Vegas Golden Knights take on the Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Centre tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

GOLDEN KNIGHTS (11-6-2) at SENATORS (8-9-1)

7 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN5, SCRIPPS

Golden Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev — Jack Eichel — Pavel Dorofeyev
Tomas Hertl — Nicolas Roy — Keegan Kolesar
Brett Howden — William Karlsson — Alexander Holtz
Tanner Pearson — Callahan Burke — Cole Schwindt

Noah Hanifin — Alex Pietrangelo
Brayden McNabb — Kaeden Korczak
Shea Theodore — Zach Whitecloud

Ilya Samsonov
Adin Hill

Scratched: Mason Morelli

Injured: Mark Stone (lower body), Victor Olofsson (lower body), Nicolas Hague (undisclosed), Ben Hutton (upper body)

Status report

  • The Golden Knights did not hold a morning skate after a 3-0 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday.

Senators projected lineup

Brady Tkachuk — Josh Norris — Ridly Greig
Claude Giroux — Tim Stutzle — Drake Batherson
Michael Amadio — Shane Pinto — David Perron
Nick Cousins — Adam Gaudette — Zack MacEwen

Jake Sanderson — Artem Zub
Thomas Chabot — Nick Jensen
Tyler Kleven — Jacob Bernard-Docker

Linus Ullmark
Anton Forsberg

Scratched: Travis Hamonic

Injured: Noah Gregor (undisclosed)

Status report

  • The Senators held an off-ice workout rather than a morning skate.
  • Bernard-Docker, who was scratched for six consecutive games, will play. Hamonic, a defenseman, will be scratched.
  • Tkachuk missed practice Wednesday because of maintenance but will play.
  • Gregor will be out for the third straight game.

