Projected Lineups for the Oilers vs Senators – 11/19/24

by

The Edmonton Oilers take on the Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Centre tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

OILERS (9-8-2) at SENATORS (8-8-1)

7 p.m. ET; RDS, SNW, TSN5

Oilers projected lineup

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins — Connor McDavid — Zach Hyman
Vasily Podkolzin — Leon Draisaitl — Corey Perry
Adam Henrique — Mattias Janmark — Connor Brown
Jeff Skinner — Derek Ryan

Mattias Ekholm — Evan Bouchard
Travis Dermott — Josh Brown
Brett Kulak — Ty Emberson
Troy Stecher

Stuart Skinner
Calvin Pickard

Scratched: None

Injured: Darnell Nurse (upper body), Viktor Arvidsson (undisclosed)

Status report

  • The Oilers did not hold a morning skate after losing 3-0 at the Montreal Canadiens on Monday.
  • Edmonton could dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen, as it did Monday.
  • Arvidsson, a forward who has missed the past two games, is on the trip and has been practicing with the Oilers.
  • Nurse, a defenseman who was injured after a high hit from Toronto Maple Leafs forward Ryan Reaves on Saturday, will miss his second consecutive game. 

Latest for THW:

Senators projected lineup

Brady Tkachuk — Josh Norris — Ridly Greig
Claude Giroux — Tim Stutzle — Drake Batherson
Michael Amadio — Shane Pinto — David Perron
Nick Cousins — Adam Gaudette — Zack MacEwen

Jake Sanderson — Artem Zub
Thomas Chabot — Nick Jensen
Tyler Kleven — Travis Hamonic

Linus Ullmark
Anton Forsberg

Scratched: Jacob Bernard-Docker

Injured: Noah Gregor (undisclosed)

Status report

  • The Senators held an optional morning skate with 11 skaters and Forsberg.
  • Gregor, a forward who will miss his second straight game, is “getting closer” and “should play the next few games,” Ottawa coach Travis Green said.

Latest for THW:

Substack Subscribe to the THW Daily and never miss the best of The Hockey Writers Banner