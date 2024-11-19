Projected Lineups for the Oilers vs Senators – 11/19/24

The Edmonton Oilers take on the Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Centre tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

OILERS (9-8-2) at SENATORS (8-8-1)

7 p.m. ET; RDS, SNW, TSN5

Oilers projected lineup

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins — Connor McDavid — Zach Hyman

Vasily Podkolzin — Leon Draisaitl — Corey Perry

Adam Henrique — Mattias Janmark — Connor Brown

Jeff Skinner — Derek Ryan

Mattias Ekholm — Evan Bouchard

Travis Dermott — Josh Brown

Brett Kulak — Ty Emberson

Troy Stecher

Stuart Skinner

Calvin Pickard

Scratched: None

Injured: Darnell Nurse (upper body), Viktor Arvidsson (undisclosed)

Status report

The Oilers did not hold a morning skate after losing 3-0 at the Montreal Canadiens on Monday.

Edmonton could dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen, as it did Monday.

Arvidsson, a forward who has missed the past two games, is on the trip and has been practicing with the Oilers.

Nurse, a defenseman who was injured after a high hit from Toronto Maple Leafs forward Ryan Reaves on Saturday, will miss his second consecutive game.

Senators projected lineup

Brady Tkachuk — Josh Norris — Ridly Greig

Claude Giroux — Tim Stutzle — Drake Batherson

Michael Amadio — Shane Pinto — David Perron

Nick Cousins — Adam Gaudette — Zack MacEwen

Jake Sanderson — Artem Zub

Thomas Chabot — Nick Jensen

Tyler Kleven — Travis Hamonic

Linus Ullmark

Anton Forsberg

Scratched: Jacob Bernard-Docker

Injured: Noah Gregor (undisclosed)

Status report

The Senators held an optional morning skate with 11 skaters and Forsberg.

Gregor, a forward who will miss his second straight game, is “getting closer” and “should play the next few games,” Ottawa coach Travis Green said.

