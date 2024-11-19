Projected Lineups for the Oilers vs Senators – 11/19/24

The Edmonton Oilers take on the Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Centre tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
OILERS (9-8-2) at SENATORS (8-8-1)
7 p.m. ET; RDS, SNW, TSN5
Oilers projected lineup
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins — Connor McDavid — Zach Hyman
Vasily Podkolzin — Leon Draisaitl — Corey Perry
Adam Henrique — Mattias Janmark — Connor Brown
Jeff Skinner — Derek Ryan
Mattias Ekholm — Evan Bouchard
Travis Dermott — Josh Brown
Brett Kulak — Ty Emberson
Troy Stecher
Stuart Skinner
Calvin Pickard
Scratched: None
Injured: Darnell Nurse (upper body), Viktor Arvidsson (undisclosed)
Status report
- The Oilers did not hold a morning skate after losing 3-0 at the Montreal Canadiens on Monday.
- Edmonton could dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen, as it did Monday.
- Arvidsson, a forward who has missed the past two games, is on the trip and has been practicing with the Oilers.
- Nurse, a defenseman who was injured after a high hit from Toronto Maple Leafs forward Ryan Reaves on Saturday, will miss his second consecutive game.
Senators projected lineup
Brady Tkachuk — Josh Norris — Ridly Greig
Claude Giroux — Tim Stutzle — Drake Batherson
Michael Amadio — Shane Pinto — David Perron
Nick Cousins — Adam Gaudette — Zack MacEwen
Jake Sanderson — Artem Zub
Thomas Chabot — Nick Jensen
Tyler Kleven — Travis Hamonic
Linus Ullmark
Anton Forsberg
Scratched: Jacob Bernard-Docker
Injured: Noah Gregor (undisclosed)
Status report
- The Senators held an optional morning skate with 11 skaters and Forsberg.
- Gregor, a forward who will miss his second straight game, is “getting closer” and “should play the next few games,” Ottawa coach Travis Green said.
