Hurricanes Down Senators 4-0 as Spencer Martin Notches First NHL Shutout

The Carolina Hurricanes returned from a three-game road trip dropping two of the three in regulation. They were looking to get back in the win column during the weekend’s back-to-back game set against the Ottawa Senators and the St. Louis Blues. In the end they did just that.

In a game that saw Shayne Gostisbehere get two assists, a 12-game point streak assist by Martin Necas, two power-play goals from Sebastian Aho and Jackson Blake, plus a shutout from Spencer Martin, the Hurricanes routed the Senators 4-0 on Saturday night (Nov. 16)

First Period

Entering the game, the Canes knew that they needed a bounce back win after losing two on the road and they came out to make a point. Jordan Martinook started the party with his sixth goal of the season eight minutes into the game making it a 1-0 Hurricanes lead. Carolina outshot and out hustled the Senators in the first period lead in shots on goal (SOG) 14-6.

Second Period

The second period saw the Canes get outshot 7-5 but that did not matter as Aho nets his fourth of the season and the first of two power play goals on the night. After winning the face off the puck went to Gostisbehere who sent it to the sidewall to Necas who found Aho wide open on the other side of the ice above the right circle. A great saucer pass later found the Finnish forward stick who blasted a one-timer past Anton Forsberg to make it a 2-0 game on the 5v3 power play for Carolina

The primary assist would extend Necas’ points streak to 12 games.

Martin Necas, Carolina Hurricanes (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Third Period

The third period was once again all Hurricanes as a second power play goal was scored, this time by rookie sensation Blake for his fifth of the season making it a 3-0 game. Right place and right time in front of the net, some nifty stick handles to slide it past Forsberg to really out the game out of reach. William Carrier would score an empty net goal with just under five minutes left to put the last nail in the coffin to make it a 4-0 game and ice this one for the home side.

The man of the game was netminder Martin who saved all 24 shots faced for his first-career NHL shutout. Along the way he had 10-bell save after 10-bell save. He highway robbed Brady Tkachuk and Time Stützle on route to a huge win for the Hurricanes to secure their 12th win of the season to go 12-4-0.

They now have 24 points on the season and take on the Blues Sunday afternoon (Nov. 17) at 5 p.m. Eastern. The Senators have a couple days off before starting a nice little homestand on Tuesday against the Oilers.