Projected Lineups for the Islanders vs Flames – 11/19/24

The New York Islanders take on the Calgary Flames at the Scotiabank Saddledome tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
ISLANDERS (7-7-4) at FLAMES (9-6-3)
9 p.m. ET; SN1, MSGSN
Islanders projected lineup
Anders Lee — Bo Horvat — Jean-Gabriel Pageau
Maxim Tsyplakov — Brock Nelson — Kyle Palmieri
Pierre Engvall — Casey Cizikas — Simon Holmstrom
Matt Martin — Kyle MacLean — Oliver Wahlstrom
Alexander Romanov — Noah Dobson
Isaiah George — Ryan Pulock
Dennis Cholowski — Scott Mayfield
Semyon Varlamov
Ilya Sorokin
Scratched: Hudson Fasching, Travis Mitchell, Grant Hutton
Injured: Anthony Duclair (lower body), Mathew Barzal (lower body), Adam Pelech (upper body), Mike Reilly (heart procedure)
Status report
- Romanov will return after missing the previous seven games and 10 of 11 because of an upper-body injury.
- Reilly, a defenseman, will be out indefinitely with a heart condition identified during medical testing associated with recovery from a concussion sustained Nov. 1.
Latest for THW:
- Islanders Injury Updates Signal Urge to Add Reinforcements
- Islanders’ Mike Reilly to Undergo Heart Procedure; Out Indefinitely
- New York Islanders’ Greatest of All-Time
Flames projected lineup
Jonathan Huberdeau — Connor Zary — Yegor Sharangovich
Martin Pospisil — Nazem Kadri — Andrei Kuzmenko
Blake Coleman — Mikael Backlund — Matt Coronato
Ryan Lomberg — Justin Kirkland — Kevin Rooney
Kevin Bahl — Rasmus Andersson
MacKenzie Weegar — Daniil Miromanov
Jake Bean — Brayden Pachal
Dustin Wolf
Dan Vladar
Scratched: Adam Klapka, Tyson Barrie, Joel Hanley
Injured: Anthony Mantha (ACL)
Status report
- The Flames held an optional morning skate.
- Klapka, a forward, was recalled from Calgary of the American Hockey League earlier Tuesday but will not play.
Latest for THW:
- 5 Flames Players Not Named Kuzmenko Who Could Be Traded
- NHL Rumors: Oilers, Penguins, Blues, Flames
- 3 Takeaways From Flames’ 2-0 Win Over the Predators