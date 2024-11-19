Projected Lineups for the Islanders vs Flames – 11/19/24

The New York Islanders take on the Calgary Flames at the Scotiabank Saddledome tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

ISLANDERS (7-7-4) at FLAMES (9-6-3)

9 p.m. ET; SN1, MSGSN

Islanders projected lineup

Anders Lee — Bo Horvat — Jean-Gabriel Pageau

Maxim Tsyplakov — Brock Nelson — Kyle Palmieri

Pierre Engvall — Casey Cizikas — Simon Holmstrom

Matt Martin — Kyle MacLean — Oliver Wahlstrom

Alexander Romanov — Noah Dobson

Isaiah George — Ryan Pulock

Dennis Cholowski — Scott Mayfield

Semyon Varlamov

Ilya Sorokin

Scratched: Hudson Fasching, Travis Mitchell, Grant Hutton

Injured: Anthony Duclair (lower body), Mathew Barzal (lower body), Adam Pelech (upper body), Mike Reilly (heart procedure)

Status report

Romanov will return after missing the previous seven games and 10 of 11 because of an upper-body injury.

Reilly, a defenseman, will be out indefinitely with a heart condition identified during medical testing associated with recovery from a concussion sustained Nov. 1.

Flames projected lineup

Jonathan Huberdeau — Connor Zary — Yegor Sharangovich

Martin Pospisil — Nazem Kadri — Andrei Kuzmenko

Blake Coleman — Mikael Backlund — Matt Coronato

Ryan Lomberg — Justin Kirkland — Kevin Rooney

Kevin Bahl — Rasmus Andersson

MacKenzie Weegar — Daniil Miromanov

Jake Bean — Brayden Pachal

Dustin Wolf

Dan Vladar

Scratched: Adam Klapka, Tyson Barrie, Joel Hanley

Injured: Anthony Mantha (ACL)

Status report

The Flames held an optional morning skate.

Klapka, a forward, was recalled from Calgary of the American Hockey League earlier Tuesday but will not play.

