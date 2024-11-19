Projected Lineups for the Islanders vs Flames – 11/19/24

The New York Islanders take on the Calgary Flames at the Scotiabank Saddledome tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

ISLANDERS (7-7-4) at FLAMES (9-6-3)

9 p.m. ET; SN1, MSGSN

Islanders projected lineup

Anders Lee — Bo Horvat — Jean-Gabriel Pageau
Maxim Tsyplakov — Brock Nelson — Kyle Palmieri
Pierre Engvall — Casey Cizikas — Simon Holmstrom
Matt Martin — Kyle MacLean — Oliver Wahlstrom

Alexander Romanov — Noah Dobson
Isaiah George — Ryan Pulock
Dennis Cholowski — Scott Mayfield

Semyon Varlamov
Ilya Sorokin

Scratched: Hudson Fasching, Travis Mitchell, Grant Hutton

Injured: Anthony Duclair (lower body), Mathew Barzal (lower body), Adam Pelech (upper body), Mike Reilly (heart procedure)

Status report

  • Romanov will return after missing the previous seven games and 10 of 11 because of an upper-body injury.
  • Reilly, a defenseman, will be out indefinitely with a heart condition identified during medical testing associated with recovery from a concussion sustained Nov. 1.

Flames projected lineup

Jonathan Huberdeau — Connor Zary — Yegor Sharangovich
Martin Pospisil — Nazem Kadri — Andrei Kuzmenko
Blake Coleman — Mikael Backlund — Matt Coronato
Ryan Lomberg — Justin Kirkland — Kevin Rooney

Kevin Bahl — Rasmus Andersson
MacKenzie Weegar — Daniil Miromanov
Jake Bean — Brayden Pachal

Dustin Wolf
Dan Vladar

Scratched: Adam Klapka, Tyson Barrie, Joel Hanley

Injured: Anthony Mantha (ACL)

Status report

  • The Flames held an optional morning skate.
  • Klapka, a forward, was recalled from Calgary of the American Hockey League earlier Tuesday but will not play.

