3 Takeaways From Flames’ 2-0 Win Over the Predators

The Calgary Flames didn’t have a lot of gas in the tank on Friday night (Nov. 15), but it was still enough for them to earn a 2-0 win over the Nashville Predators. This game was somewhat of a microcosm as to how the Flames need to play in order to have success, and though it wasn’t pretty, it still amounts to two points in the standings.

That said, there are definitely some things this group needs to clean up going forward, as they were far from perfect. Still, it’s hard to complain about a 9-6-3 record given what expectations were just a month ago. Here are the three main takeaways from this one.

Wolf Steals the Show

Dustin Wolf is quickly proving that his small stature isn’t going to be an issue at the NHL level. It’s early, but the 23-year-old is playing with the same calm composure he displayed for years in both the Western Hockey League (WHL) and the American Hockey League (AHL).

Wolf was undoubtedly the Flames’ best player in this one, kicking aside all 29 shots he faced for the first shutout of his career. It didn’t come easy, either, as he made a number of ten-bell saves throughout, perhaps none better than one where he was forced to sprawl out on Steven Stamkos in the second period. It wouldn’t at all be a surprise to see him back in the net on Tuesday (Nov. 19) against the New York Islanders.

Miromanov Gets His First

Daniil Miromanov has produced big numbers from the back end at many levels throughout his playing career, but has struggled to find his footing offensively in the NHL. That may begin to change, however, as he has to be feeling quite confident after scoring not only his first of the season, but the game-winner on Friday night.

Daniil Miromanov, Calgary Flames (Photo by Gerry Thomas/NHLI via Getty Images)

Miromanov showed great offensive awareness early in the third period when he cut down toward the Preds goal, received a pass from MacKenzie Weegar, and placed a perfect shot over the shoulder of goaltender Juuse Saros to open the scoring. That was the only goal Saros gave up, as the Flames did get one later, though it came on an empty net.

Power-Play Struggles Continue

One of the biggest concerns for this Flames team, for a second straight season, is their inability to convert on the power play. Many believed assistant coach Marc Savard may have been to blame in 2023-24, but with him having since moved on from the organization, it’s clear that he wasn’t the problem. Instead, it may simply come down to the fact this team lacks much in terms of top-end skill.

The Flames’ power play went 0-for-4 in this one, though what really stood out was the fact that they were unable to convert on a lengthy two-man advantage late in the second period. It wasn’t just that they didn’t convert, either. They struggled to generate any sort of chances, ending up with just one shot on the net. If they hope to continue putting wins together, the power play needs to improve.

Looking Ahead for the Flames

The Flames can sit back and relax for now, as they have the remainder of the week off. Their next game will come on Tuesday night (Nov. 19) at the Saddledome against the New York Islanders and will be followed up with a Thursday night tilt (Nov. 21) against the New York Rangers. Their final game of next week will come on Saturday afternoon (Nov. 23) versus the Minnesota Wild. All three are big games as the Flames look to not only improve on their 9-6-3 record but remain in a playoff spot.