Projected Lineups for the Ducks vs Blackhawks – 11/19/24

The Anaheim Ducks take on the Chicago Blackhawks at the United Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

DUCKS (7-8-2) at BLACKHAWKS (6-11-1)

8:30 p.m. ET; Victory+, CHSN, KCOP-13

Ducks projected lineup

Alex Killorn — Leo Carlsson — Ryan Strome

Frank Vatrano — Trevor Zegras — Troy Terry

Sam Colangelo — Isac Lundestrom — Brett Leason

Cutter Gauthier — Jansen Harkins — Ross Johnston

Jackson LaCombe — Radko Gudas

Pavel Mintyukov — Brian Dumoulin

Olen Zellweger — Drew Helleson

John Gibson

Lukas Dostal

Scratched: Tyson Hinds

Injured: Cam Fowler (upper body), Mason McTavish (upper body), Robby Fabbri (lower body), Urho Vaakanainen (undisclosed), Brock McGinn (lower body)

Status report

The Ducks did not hold a morning skate following their 4-2 victory at the Dallas Stars on Monday

McGinn, a forward, left the game Monday in the second period. Colangelo, who was recalled from San Diego of the American Hockey League on Sunday, could replace McGinn

Blackhawks projected lineup

Connor Bedard — Jason Dickinson — Joey Anderson

Taylor Hall — Ryan Donato — Ilya Mikheyev

Philipp Kurashev — Nick Foligno — Teuvo Teravainen

Tyler Bertuzzi — Lukas Reichel — Craig Smith

Alec Martinez — Nolan Allan

Alex Vlasic — Connor Murphy

Wyatt Kaiser — TJ Brodie

Arvid Soderblom

Drew Commesso

Scratched: Patrick Maroon, Louis Crevier, Petr Mrazek

Injured: Seth Jones (foot), Laurent Brossoit (knee)

Status report

Mrazek, a goalie, was not at the Blackhawks’ morning skate and will miss the game for a personal matter, according to coach Luke Richardson. Commesso was recalled from Rockford of the AHL

Hall returns to the lineup after being scratched for a 4-1 loss at the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday.

