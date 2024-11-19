Projected Lineups for the Ducks vs Blackhawks – 11/19/24

The Anaheim Ducks take on the Chicago Blackhawks at the United Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
DUCKS (7-8-2) at BLACKHAWKS (6-11-1)
8:30 p.m. ET; Victory+, CHSN, KCOP-13
Ducks projected lineup
Alex Killorn — Leo Carlsson — Ryan Strome
Frank Vatrano — Trevor Zegras — Troy Terry
Sam Colangelo — Isac Lundestrom — Brett Leason
Cutter Gauthier — Jansen Harkins — Ross Johnston
Jackson LaCombe — Radko Gudas
Pavel Mintyukov — Brian Dumoulin
Olen Zellweger — Drew Helleson
John Gibson
Lukas Dostal
Scratched: Tyson Hinds
Injured: Cam Fowler (upper body), Mason McTavish (upper body), Robby Fabbri (lower body), Urho Vaakanainen (undisclosed), Brock McGinn (lower body)
Status report
- The Ducks did not hold a morning skate following their 4-2 victory at the Dallas Stars on Monday
- McGinn, a forward, left the game Monday in the second period. Colangelo, who was recalled from San Diego of the American Hockey League on Sunday, could replace McGinn
Latest for THW:
- Ducks’ Lukas Dostal Brilliant in 4-2 Win Against the Stars
- Projected Lineups for the Ducks vs Stars – 11/18/24
- Ducks Should Consider Head Coaching Change
Blackhawks projected lineup
Connor Bedard — Jason Dickinson — Joey Anderson
Taylor Hall — Ryan Donato — Ilya Mikheyev
Philipp Kurashev — Nick Foligno — Teuvo Teravainen
Tyler Bertuzzi — Lukas Reichel — Craig Smith
Alec Martinez — Nolan Allan
Alex Vlasic — Connor Murphy
Wyatt Kaiser — TJ Brodie
Arvid Soderblom
Drew Commesso
Scratched: Patrick Maroon, Louis Crevier, Petr Mrazek
Injured: Seth Jones (foot), Laurent Brossoit (knee)
Status report
- Mrazek, a goalie, was not at the Blackhawks’ morning skate and will miss the game for a personal matter, according to coach Luke Richardson. Commesso was recalled from Rockford of the AHL
- Hall returns to the lineup after being scratched for a 4-1 loss at the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday.
Latest for THW:
- NHL Rumors: Oilers, Maple Leafs, Blues, Red Wings, Blackhawks
- Blackhawks Notebook: Jones, Hall, Bedard, Coaching & Facing Adversity
- NHL Rumors: Oilers, Maple Leafs, Penguins, Blackhawks, Salary Cap