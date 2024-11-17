NHL Rumors: Oilers, Maple Leafs, Penguins, Blackhawks, Salary Cap

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, how is Darnell Nurse after taking a huge hit from Ryan Reaves on Saturday? Will Nurse miss any time? It appears Reaves will as he’s been scheduled for a hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety. Meanwhile, as the Pittsburgh Penguins look around the league for trades, did Ryan Graves just get sent a message that he could be on the block? Is Taylor Hall upset with the Chicago Blackhawks and will the NHL salary cap take a massive jump this offseason?

Nurse Reportedly OK After Huge Hit

Following a huge hit to the head that knocked Nurse out of the game between the Oilers and Maple Leafs on Saturday, NHL insider Elliotte Friedman provided an injury update on Nurse. Nurse’s official status remains uncertain, but it was said that the defenseman was OK in the locker room, walking around and joking with trainers. Friedman also tweeted that Ryan Reaves went towards Edmonton room for a face-to-face apology during the third period.

It would not be ideal if Nurse missed any time for the Oilers who have two more games in the next three days. The Oilers play Montreal and Ottawa on Monday and Tuesday and the hope is that Nurse will be ready for both games.

Reaves Likely Getting Three-Five Game Suspension

The NHL’s Department of Player Safety shared on Sunday morning that Toronto’s Ryan Reaves will have a hearing for his hit on Nurse. Clearly a head shot, some are wondering why this isn’t an in-person hearing which would allow the NHL to suspend Reaves for more than five games. Considering his history of supplemental discipline, a case could be made that the league shouldn’t take this lightly.

Ryan Reaves, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Kevin Sousa/NHLI via Getty Images)

That said, as ugly as the hit was, Nurse was in a bad spot with his head down and Reaves didn’t raise his elbow. This wasn’t widely different than some other hits this season that resulted in three games for other players.

Could Ryan Graves Scratching Lead to a Trade?

The Pittsburgh Penguins made defenseman Ryan Graves a healthy scratch on Saturday as the played the San Jose Sharks. Considering the trade rumors surrounding the Penguins, it’s hard not to see this decision as anything less than a warning to the $4.5 million defenseman that he needs to turn his game around.

Graves was signed by GM Kyle Dubas during the summer of 2023 and he’s been largely disappointing since his arrival. Graves’ benching is likely step one before the team starts looking at options to move him, assuming there is a team out there willing to take on a contract that has six seasons remaining on it.

Is Taylor Hall Upset with the Blackhawks?

Mark Lazerus of The Athletic reports that Chicago Blackhawks head coach Luke Richardson’s decision to make Taylor Hall a healthy scratch has not sat well with the veteran forward. Hall has struggled trying to find his game after an injury that kept him out of the lineup most of last season. Richardson also admitted that Hall isn’t happy about being told he needs more practice time before playing again and some are wondering if this could all lead to a trade for the pending UFA.

Lazerus writes:

Richardson hinted that Hall’s benching could last multiple games. He said Hall is “not happy sitting out,” but said it’ll be a “good step for him.” source – ‘Blackhawks’ Seth Jones heads to IR, former NHL MVP Taylor Hall benched’ – Mark Lazerus – The Athletic – 11/16/2024

Hall’s ice time has steadily diminished, dropping to just 13:23 and it’s not likely he’ll be part of the team’s long-term plans. The downside of not letting Hall find his game is that the Blackhawks can’t showcase the forward if the plan is to trade him.

NHL Salary Cap to Take Huge Jump?

The NHL salary cap could see a significant increase next season, as reported by Elliotte Friedman on Saturday Headlines. Currently projected to be at $92.4 million for 2025-26, if the NHL and the NHLPA decide during the next CBA negotiations to move the cap jump to this summer, the ceiling could get as high as $97 million.

Friedman explained that a jump is coming either this summer or next, as the last CBA was signed during COVID and both sides put up guardrails to avoid issues. Now that revenues have far exceeded those guardrails, the cap is going to make a huge jump.