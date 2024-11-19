Projected Lineups for the Blues vs Wild – 11/19/24

The St. Louis Blues take on the Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

WILD (11-3-3) at BLUES (8-10-1)

8 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+

Wild projected lineup

Kirill Kaprizov — Joel Eriksson Ek — Matt Boldy
Marcus Johansson — Marco Rossi — Ryan Hartman
Marcus Foligno — Frederick Gaudreau — Yakov Trenin
Jakub Lauko — Marat Khusnutdinov — Ben Jones

Jake Middleton — Brock Faber
Jonas Brodin — Jared Spurgeon
Declan Chisholm – Zach Bogosian

Filip Gustavsson
Marc-Andre Fleury

Scratched: Jon Merrill, Devin Shore

Injured: Mats Zuccarello (lower body)

Status report

  • Eriksson Ek will return after missing one game with a lower-body injury; Brodin will play after missing the past two with an upper-body injury.

Blues projected lineup

Pavel Buchnevich — Robert Thomas — Jordan Kyrou
Brandon Saad — Brayden Schenn — Jake Neighbours
Zack Bolduc — Dylan Holloway — Alexandre Texier
Alexey Toropchenko — Radek Faksa — Nathan Walker

Ryan Suter — Colton Parayko
Scott Perunovich — Justin Faulk
Corey Schueneman — Matthew Kessel

Jordan Binnington
Joel Hofer

Scratched: Oskar Sundqvist, Mathieu Joseph

Injured: Nick Leddy (lower body), Philip Broberg (knee), Pierre-Olivier Joseph (lower body)

Status report

  • Thomas returns after missing the past 12 games with a fractured right ankle.
  • Pierre-Olivier Joseph, a defenseman, skated Tuesday but remains day to day.
  • Sundqvist and Mathieu Joseph, each a forward, will be healthy scratches for the first time this season.

