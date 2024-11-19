NHL Rumors: Capitals, Maple Leafs, Blues, Bruins

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, Alex Ovechkin is out of action for the Washington Capitals, week to week after a lower-leg injury on Monday night. Meanwhile, the Toronto Maple Leafs say there is no setback or reason to panic despite revealing that Auston Matthews traveled to Germany to see a specialist about his injury. Robert Thomas might be returning for the St. Louis Blues, and is Jeremy Swayman on the outs with his teammates in Boston?

Ovechkin Out Week-to-Week for Capitals

The Washington Capitals have provided an injury update on Alex Ovechkin. After a collision with Jack McBain in Monday’s game against Utah, Ovechkin left the ice and didn’t return. He had scored his fifth goal in two games and was getting closer to Wayne Gretzky’s all-time record, so any missed games would mean a roadblock in trying to reach the milestone this season.

Alex Ovechkin, Washington Capitals (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

They write:

INJURY UPDATE: Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin sustained an injury to his lower leg during last night’s game in Utah, and is listed as week to week. Ovechkin will have further evaluation with team physicians in DC on Wednesday.

Ovechkin had one of the hottest starts in the league, especially impressive for a player chasing a major milestone at his age. With 15 goals in 18 games, he was surpassing even his own historic scoring pace from previous seasons.

Matthews in Germany Seeking Treatment

Auston Matthews’ recent trip to Munich, Germany for medical treatment has some fans concerned about an imminent return to action. However, the Toronto Maple Leafs insist there’s no cause for concern.

Chris Johnston of TSN reports, “The Leafs say there’s no been no setback or change in his status.” GM Brad Treliving noted, “More as a general check-up but also to get some work done on his thing. It’s not alarming … There’s been no setbacks. Everything’s been going, actually, quite well.”

Still, the fact that Matthews was listed as day-to-day, has been out weeks, and is now traveling to see a specialist has fans in Leafs Nation concerned.

Is Swayman Feeling the Heat in Boston?

Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic is reporting that Jeremy Swayman’s decision to hold out this summer and wait for a huge payday with the Boston Bruins has come back to bite him this season. There is reportedly some friction in the Boston Bruins locker room, which is understandable considering the Bruins are off to a lousy start. But, Swayman’s inconsistent play and his missing training camp might be a point of contention.

Shinzawa writes that the goaltender needs to clean up his game and prove to his teammates that he was right to hold out. “If Swayman continues to take backward steps, he will not have many friends left in the dressing room.”

Shinzawa quotes Swayman who said:

“I think I’ve had enough time now to adapt and get back to things… I think the biggest thing that I lost out on was this group. I’m really trying to engulf just being in the room again and being a leader. I want my play to speak for that. So I need to step up. That’s exactly what I’m going to do.” source – ‘Firing coach Jim Montgomery is the Bruins’ only logical move’ – Fluto Shinzawak – The Athletic – 11/18/2024

Robert Thomas Returning for the Blues?

Robert Thomas might be making a surprising return to the St. Louis Blues lineup tonight, less than four weeks after fracturing his ankle.

Initially expected to miss over six weeks, Thomas has exceeded expectations with an intense rehab regimen, including cryotherapy, to accelerate his recovery. Andy Strickland reports that Thomas was seen centering the top line with Pavel Buchnevich and Jordan Kyrou during the Blues’ morning skate, suggesting he’s ready to play against the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday.

If Thomas can go, he would provide a crucial boost for the team as they try to stay afloat after having been hit by several injuries to key players.