Robert Thomas Returning to Blues Lineup Tonight Against Wild

The St. Louis Blues announced the return of Robert Thomas to the lineup for tonight’s game against the Minnesota Wild. The club will get the much-needed return of their top center sooner than expected.

He spent the last three and a half weeks out with a fractured ankle suffered on Oct. 22 against the Winnipeg Jets. He had two assists and a plus/minus of plus-2 in the game where he got injured. He had just six points in seven games before going down, which is considered a slow start for him.

Thomas was one of the league’s best centers last season and even after a slow start this season, he does a lot of great things for the team. They have been lost without him. Their record since his injury going into tonight is 4-7-1. They haven’t been good enough and he should help to get them on track.

He’s expected to center the top line with Pavel Buchnevich and Jordan Kyrou on the wings. He’s excited to make his return to the lineup, “I invested a lot in myself and pretty happy with the result and getting back so soon. Excited to be back in the lineup and looking forward to getting in the trenches with the guys.”

The return of Thomas is great news for the Blues as they look to steady the ship in the coming weeks before the end of the calendar year.