Maple Leafs, Woll Shutout Golden Knights 3-0 at Home

Considering these two teams only meet twice per season, it was a physical affair on Wednesday night between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Vegas Golden Knights at Scotiabank Arena.

The depleted Maple Leafs, who had tapped into their AHL affiliate Toronto Marlies for some much-needed depth, managed to get the job done beating the Golden Knights 3-0 on the back of a 31-save shutout by Joseph Woll.

Joseph Woll, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Julian Avram/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

With so many regulars out of the lineup on one side, those headlines took a backseat to the efforts that both teams put in on Wednesday night with some newcomers taking charge for the Maple Leafs — while another young player left the game early for the blue and white.

With that, here’s how the game unfolded between the Maple Leafs and the Golden Knights.

Grebenkin, Minten Make Their Season Debuts

With Auston Matthews, Max Domi, David Kämpf and others on the shelf with various injuries, both Fraser Minten and Nikita Grebenkin got the call to make their season debuts. For Minten, it was his fifth NHL game — having played four games in 2023-24 — while Grebenkin was making his NHL debut for the Maple Leafs.

Needless to say it was a tight first period. The Golden Knights came out on top in the shots department leading 10-7 and getting the only power play of the first frame. However, it was one of the newest Maple Leafs who got his team on the board first.

William Nylander took the puck and staved off the defenceman going around the Golden Knights’ net. He made a pass out front as he circled around and coming in from the high slot, Minten sniped it home for his first career NHL goal.

The goal came at 8:53 of the first period and set the tone for the Maple Leafs, hanging on as the eventual game winner.

While Grebenkin wasn’t able to get on the board, he did leave his mark in this game as well. He had some nice defensive plays, diving to break up an odd-man rush and adding some physicality in a game that got going in the second period.

Golden Knights Had Plethora of Chances

The lack of scoring for the Golden Knights certainly wasn’t from a lack of trying. In fact, they had 26 shots through two periods and finished with 31 total. The Maple Leafs also had 25 blocked shots — a telling stat as to how much rubber the Golden Knights were throwing at the Maple Leafs throughout this game.

All together, the Golden Knights had 70 shot attempts, 60 of which came at 5v5. They were credited with 28 scoring chances, eight of which were high-danger opportunities with Woll seemingly just dialled in for the full 60 minutes.

Knies Leaves in the Second Period

The game took a turn in the physicality department after a hard hit from Zach Whitecloud on Matthew Knies in the second frame. At the eight minute mark, Whitecloud hit a streaking Knies with what some argue is a questionable call. While the play was reviewed and ultimately deemed a clean hockey play, the injury — which Knies did not return from — led to more scrums and more physicality. The Golden Knights came out on top of the hits category as well 29-27.

The loss of Knies seemed to ignite an already depleted Maple Leafs lineup and the team came back in the third scoring a power play marker, by Nylander and adding a Pontus Holmberg empty netter to finish it off at 3-0 — his first goal of the season.

Both Goalies Put in Work

While Woll left with a 31-save shutout to boost his numbers, it should also be noted that Adin Hill put in a solid night’s work, too.

The Golden Knights’ starter finished with 23 saves on 25 shots and gave up just two goals. He came out with a .920 save percentage and made some big stops along the way — otherwise the game could’ve been much worse for the Golden Knights.

All in all, this Wednesday night showdown had a playoff-type atmosphere to it and the Maple Leafs were able to find a way to come out on top. It may have been their best team effort of the season, but they will now wait on whether or not they will move one without Knies in the lineup.

For now, the Atlantic Division leading Maple Leafs will get set to take on the Utah Hockey Club on Sunday, while the Golden Knights will re-group and head to Ottawa on Thursday to take on the Senators.