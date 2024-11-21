Big Third Period Fuels Hurricanes to 4-1 Win Over the Flyers

The Carolina Hurricanes started off their three-game road trip with a dominant win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday night by a score of 4-1. Still without Seth Jarvis, who did not travel with the team, the Canes did not have any trouble scoring in this one.

Despite some spectacular saves from Ivan Fedotov, the Flyers, out-chanced by Carolina 43-12, were not able to muster up enough on the offensive side of the puck to keep things interesting. With the win, Carolina jumped over Washington for first place in the Metropolitan Division.

Game Recap

First Period

Before the fans could even sit down in their seats with their popcorn, Jalen Chatfield scored just 30 seconds into the contest to give the Hurricanes an early lead. This marks the fastest goal of the season for Carolina and the 26th time the franchise has scored in the first 30 seconds of a game since relocation.

After the first goal, the 1st period was pretty even. Both teams finished the frame with 11 shots on goal, but the Hurricanes led where it counts, 1-0. The Hurricanes also took three penalties in the first period but escaped unscathed.

Second Period

After an early goal from the Canes in the first, the Flyers decided to get one of their own.

The Hurricanes limited the Flyers to only four shots on goal in the period but a shot from Ryan Poehling found its way past Pyotr Kochetkov. An unimposing shot from high in the slot found its way past the glove of Kochetkov. That is definitely a goal Pyotr would like to have back.

Third Period

Continuing the theme of early goals, Sebastian Aho scored his fifth goal of the season just 1:03 into the third period. The goal ended up being the game-winner which moved Aho past Ron Francis for the most in franchise history in that category with 58.

Just five minutes later, Jordan Staal redirected a slapshot from Dmitry Orlov that never left the ice surface. The captain’s third goal of the season made it 3-1 Carolina and gave the Hurricanes some well-deserved breathing room.

Jack Roslovic joined the party 55 seconds later. Aho neatly pickpocketed Poehling in the neutral zone to create a chance the other way. He wristed a shot that was saved and Roslovic put the puck away with some quick mitts for his tenth goal of the season and a 4-1 Hurricanes lead.

Fedotov was really the only reason this game was as close as it was. He made 33 saves on 37 shots. Carolina had 18 high-danger scoring chances to Philadelphia’s five. The Hurricanes held the Flyers to just eight shots on goal in the final two periods.

The Hurricanes have a quick turnaround and face the New Jersey Devils on Thursday night at 7 p.m. at “The Rock”. The Flyers have a few days to sit on this one and regroup before hosting Connor Bedard and the Chicago Blackhawks for a Saturday afternoon matinee matchup at 1 p.m.