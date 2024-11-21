Kraken Shut Out the Predators 3-0

The Seattle Kraken hosted the Nashville Predators on Nov. 20 to close out their homestand. Seattle was able to pick up a massive two points after beating Nashville 3-0 in a shutout win.

Game Recap

A minute into the first period, the Kraken were already on the power play. The Predators were called for a two-minute minor due to the incorrect lineup being played. The team wrote No. 91 for Steven Stamkos, however, they started No. 9, Filip Forsberg. The penalty was served by Philip Tomasino.

Ben Meyers made his 2024-25 NHL season debut with tonight’s game, yet it didn’t go as planned. He earned a two-minute minor for slashing Jonathan Marchessault. This was not the only two-minute minor handed out in the period, due to player performance. The Predators earned one when Roman Josi cross-checked Matty Beniers.

Although the two teams were not able to score in the first period, the Kraken clearly had better puck possession, having ten shots on net compared to Nashville’s six.

Three minutes into the second period, the Kraken earned another two-minute minor. Josh Mahura was called for interference on Cole Smith. The Predators were not immune to these penalties this period. Marchessault was called to the penalty box for a two-minute minor, this time for tripping Jaden Schwartz.

While on an incredible breakaway, Jared McCann had a great shot opportunity. However, it was thwarted when Alexandre Carrier tripped him, sending McCann himself into the net and not the puck. While the opportunity for a penalty shot was there, Carrier was called for tripping instead.

Daniel Sprong, Seattle Kraken (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

With all these penalties happening, finally, some goals were being scored. At 15:55, Daniel Sprong scored his first goal since coming back to the Kraken. With an expert pass from Chandler Stephenson and the help of Brandon Montour, Sprong was able to find the back of the net.

Just 23 seconds into the third period, Montour managed to get a goal off of the opening shift. Again, with an expert pass to the front of the net from Stephenson, he was able to tip the puck into the net before the Predators had a second to recover it.

Eleven minutes left to go in the final period, the Predators got a goal back. The goal was credited to Stamkos, however, it was immediately placed under review. After reviewing the footage, it was determined that Tommy Novak kicked the puck into the net, so the goal was waved off.

With six minutes left, Montour received a two-minute minor for slashing Forsberg. Again, the Predators were unable to capitalize on the extra man advantage, losing out on the chance to score here.

The Predators pulled their goalie with a little over three minutes left in the period, yet it was the Kraken who benefited from this. Yanni Gourde was able to steal the puck away from Nashville, scoring an empty net goal.

In the end, it was the Kraken who prevailed, beating the Predators in a 3-0 shutout. Joey Daccord was able to stop all 24 of Nashville’s shots, while Juuse Saros stopped 34 of Seattle’s 36 shots.

Saturday Is the Day to Play

Both teams play again on Saturday. The Kraken will look to start a new winning streak when they play the Los Angeles Kings. The Predators continue on their road trip, hoping to pick up two points when they play the Winnipeg Jets.