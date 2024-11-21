Maple Leafs’ Matthews Knies Exits Game After Huge Hit

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Zach Whitecloud delivered a huge hit on Toronto Maple Leafs forward Matthew Knies during Wednesday’s matchup, igniting widespread debate over whether the hit was clean or a dirty hit to the head. The check sent Knies to the locker room, and the Maple Leafs later confirmed he would not return to the game.

Maple Leafs F Matthew Knies (upper body) will not return to tonight’s game. — Leafs PR (@LeafsPR) November 21, 2024

The referees initially assessed a potential major penalty to review the play but wound up downgrading it to a point where no penalty was actually applied to the hit itself. Whitecloud did receive a two-minute minor for roughing after review, but the Maple Leafs also received penalties in the scuffle, leading to a Golden Knights power play.

Ultimately, the Leafs did end up killing the penalty off and as of this writing, the Maple Leafs are leading 3-0 with just over three minutes remaining in the third period.

Was The Hit on Knies Clean or Dirty?

Opinions about the hit have been divided. Critics argue that Whitecloud’s hit made direct contact with Knies’ head, questioning how it differed from Ryan Reaves’ recent suspension-worthy hit on Edmonton Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse. Others, including the Sportsnet panel, suggested the hit originated from the body, noting Whitecloud’s elbow remained tucked and his feet left the ice only due to the force of the impact.

Matthew Knies, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The hope is that Knies is only out for the remainder of this game and not anything longer. The Leafs are already being hit hard by injuries and can’t really afford to lose another forward.

Meanwhile, the hit will inevitably only add to the controversy surrounding the NHL’s approach to head contact and player safety. Fans, especially in Leafs Nation, will complain about an apparent lack of consistency in officiating decisions, which has become a recurring issue for the league.