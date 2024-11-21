Projected Lineup for the Sabres vs Kings – 11/20/24

The Buffalo Sabres take on the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

SABRES (8-9-1) at KINGS (10-6-3)

10:30 p.m. ET; FDSNW, MSG-B, SN

Sabres projected lineup

JJ Peterka — Ryan McLeod — Alex Touch
Zach Benson — Dylan Cozens — Jack Quinn
Jason Zucker — Jiri Kulich — Sam Lafferty
Beck Malenstyn — Peyton Krebs — Nicolas Aube-Kubel

Rasmus Dahlin — Bowen Byram
Owen Power — Jacob Bryson
Dennis Gilbert — Henri Jokiharju

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
James Reimer

Scratched: Isak Rosen, Connor Clifton

Injured: Tage Thompson (lower body), Mattias Samuelsson (lower body), Jordan Greenway (undisclosed)

Status report

  • Thompson, a center, will miss his third straight game. He practiced each of the past two days.
  • Luukkonen will start after missing two games because of an undisclosed injury.
  • Tuch is expected to play despite being held out of the morning skate for maintenance. He missed practice Monday.
  • Rosen, a forward, was recalled from Rochester of the American Hockey League on Monday. Devon Levi, a goalie, was sent to the AHL in a corresponding move. 

Kings projected lineup

Alex Turcotte — Anze Kopitar — Adrian Kempe
Warren Foegele — Quinton Byfield — Alex Laferriere
Trevor Moore — Phillip Danault — Kevin Fiala
Trevor Lewis — Samuel Helenius — Tanner Jeannot

Mikey Anderson — Vladislav Gavrikov
Joel Edmundson — Brandt Clarke
Jacob Moverare — Jordan Spence

David Rittich
Erik Portillo

Scratched: Andreas Englund, Kyle Burroughs, Akil Thomas

Injured: Darcy Kuemper (upper body), Caleb Jones (upper body), Drew Doughty (ankle), Arthur Kaliyev (clavicle)

Status report

  • The Kings could use the same lineup that played in a 4-1 win against the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday.

