Projected Lineup for the Sabres vs Kings – 11/20/24

The Buffalo Sabres take on the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

SABRES (8-9-1) at KINGS (10-6-3)

10:30 p.m. ET; FDSNW, MSG-B, SN

Sabres projected lineup

JJ Peterka — Ryan McLeod — Alex Touch

Zach Benson — Dylan Cozens — Jack Quinn

Jason Zucker — Jiri Kulich — Sam Lafferty

Beck Malenstyn — Peyton Krebs — Nicolas Aube-Kubel

Rasmus Dahlin — Bowen Byram

Owen Power — Jacob Bryson

Dennis Gilbert — Henri Jokiharju

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

James Reimer

Scratched: Isak Rosen, Connor Clifton

Injured: Tage Thompson (lower body), Mattias Samuelsson (lower body), Jordan Greenway (undisclosed)

Status report

Thompson, a center, will miss his third straight game. He practiced each of the past two days.

Luukkonen will start after missing two games because of an undisclosed injury.

Tuch is expected to play despite being held out of the morning skate for maintenance. He missed practice Monday.

Rosen, a forward, was recalled from Rochester of the American Hockey League on Monday. Devon Levi, a goalie, was sent to the AHL in a corresponding move.

Kings projected lineup

Alex Turcotte — Anze Kopitar — Adrian Kempe

Warren Foegele — Quinton Byfield — Alex Laferriere

Trevor Moore — Phillip Danault — Kevin Fiala

Trevor Lewis — Samuel Helenius — Tanner Jeannot

Mikey Anderson — Vladislav Gavrikov

Joel Edmundson — Brandt Clarke

Jacob Moverare — Jordan Spence

David Rittich

Erik Portillo

Scratched: Andreas Englund, Kyle Burroughs, Akil Thomas

Injured: Darcy Kuemper (upper body), Caleb Jones (upper body), Drew Doughty (ankle), Arthur Kaliyev (clavicle)

Status report

The Kings could use the same lineup that played in a 4-1 win against the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday.

