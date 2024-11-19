Alex Laferriere Represents the Next Wave of LA Kings Players

Alex Laferriere is poised to be an up-and-coming player for the Los Angeles Kings and has already made his mark on the franchise as a future star. His relentless drive to improve and impeccable work ethic have showcased his ability to excel in all facets of the game. With a high hockey IQ and a competitive nature, here’s how he dominated juniors and his potential to become a top-tier player in the NHL.

Early Life and College Career

In the 2018-19 season, Laferriere joined the Des Moines Buccaneers of the United States Hockey League (USHL). In his sophomore season (2019-20), he collected 19 goals and 45 points in 42 games. The following season (2020-21), the athlete was a force to be reckoned with. Amassing 26 goals and 50 points in 49 games, the rookie established he was capable of more. Committing to the Harvard Crimson men’s ice hockey team of Harvard University in the Eastern College Athletic Conference (ECAC) for the 2021-22 season, he developed his skills and honed his offensive abilities. In 35 games played, he accumulated 14 goals, 17 assists, and 31 points, demonstrating his potential to become a rising sensation in the professional league.

With an interest in ice hockey from an early age, his dedication and natural talent emerged as he matured into a young star. Named the ECAC Hockey Rookie of the Year in his first season with Harvard, he quickly established himself as an intelligent and remarkable player. The following season of 2022-23, witnessed Laferriere’s growth into a developing prospect. Posting 21 goals, 21 assists, and 42 points in 34 games, he prepared himself for a successful career in the professional league and proved his readiness.

2020 NHL Draft

Laferriere’s arrival into the NHL world was perfectly timed. He was selected in the 2020 NHL Draft, third round with the 83rd overall pick by the Kings, and has quickly become a valuable asset. The New Jersey native demonstrated quick scoring capabilities and an ability to thrive under pressure. His two-way play, strong foresight, and making key plays in critical moments earned him a reputation as a clutch performer. He then joined the Ontario Reign of the American Hockey League (AHL) in the 2022-23 season for a short stint before being called up to the Kings in the 2023-24 season.

Joining the Kings

Lafferriere signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Kings on April 9, 2023. Debuting on Oct. 11, 2023, against the Colorado Avalanche, he stepped onto the Crypto.com Arena ice for the first time in front of thousands of fans in a 5-2 loss and experienced his first fight against Logan O’Connor. Ten days later, on Oct. 21 against the Boston Bruins, he scored his first NHL goal in a 4-2 loss. Skating alongside captain Anže Kopitar and right wing Adrian Kempe, the American’s determination to secure a roster spot was evident.

Embodying the vision of the Kings, he could become a franchise cornerstone. The team’s development staff has a keen eye for cultivating talent and as Laferriere adapts to the style of the game, he’s expected to contribute offensively, become a reliable option on the forecheck, and exert influence on the ice. Kings head coach Jim Hiller praised the 6-foot-1 American saying, “You wonder a guy’s first playoff experience in the NHL, never mind a rookie’s first playoff experience in the NHL, and he’s done terrific. He’s one of the hits leaders for our team. He’s played hard, he’s had a few chances, he’s raised his level. But it’s a pretty consistent game from him. We saw that during the season and he’s been able to raise it in the playoffs too so a positive sign for him.”

Alex Laferriere, Los Angeles Kings (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

As the team has been in a rebuilding phase since general manager Rob Blake’s arrival in the 2017-18 season, Laferriere’s emergence as a young talent has brought hope to fans and has injected excitement into the franchise. His ability to adapt to multiple roles qualifies him for penalty kills, strategic plays, and for his defensive reads. He spoke on his attitude and improvements towards the game in the 2024-25 season, “I definitely worked on my shot this summer, but I think [it’s also] just being more patient,” Laferriere said. “I think last year, I was kind of just rushing my shot and it got blocked a lot, so I think this year it’s just being patient and trying to find the open lane. They’re just going in right now.” As the season unfolds, it will be interesting to watch his progression and gauge his impact on the team’s performance.

A Glimpse Into the Future

As the New Jersey native continues to gain experience and lead the group in goals (nine as of this writing) in the 2024-25 season, it will be vital for the Kings to nurture his talent as his bright future lies within the organization. With each passing game, he just might be the “missing piece” the club has been searching for. A blend of skill, versatility, and a drive to succeed positions him to be a difference-maker in the league. The hockey world is watching his next move with anticipation.