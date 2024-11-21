Maple Leafs’ Fraser Minten Scores 1st Career Goal

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Fraser Minten scored his first NHL goal in his first game of the 2024-25 season on Wednesday night (Nov. 20). The 20-year-old buried a pass from William Nylander at 8:53 of the first period to open the scoring against the Vegas Golden Knights.

Minten was recalled from the Toronto Marlies of the American Hockey League (AHL) on Nov. 19 after the Maple Leafs announced that David Kampf was being placed on injured reserve. With the continuing absence of star forward Auston Matthews, he was immediately given a chance to play an impact role down the middle and he took full advantage of it.

Drafted 38th overall in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft, Minten has worked his way through the junior hockey ranks before making his professional debut with the Marlies this season. After playing four years with the Kamloops Blazers of the Western Hockey League (WHL), he was drafted and played four games in the NHL with the Maple Leafs in 2023-24 before being returned to the junior ranks.

After moving in a blockbuster trade from the Blazers, Minten played his 2023-24 season with the Saskatoon Blades of the WHL where he recorded 38 points in 36 games. During the season, he was selected to play for Team Canada in the 2024 World Junior Hockey Championships, where he was named captain of the team.

Before his call-up this season, Minten had recorded two goals and two assists in five games for the Marlies in the AHL.