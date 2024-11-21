Projected Lineups for the Islanders vs Red Wings – 11/21/24

The New York Islanders take on the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

ISLANDERS (7-7-5) at RED WINGS (7-9-2)

7 pm ET; FDSNDT, MSGN2

Islanders projected lineup

Anders Lee — Bo Horvat — Jean-Gabriel Pageau
Maxim Tsyplakov — Brock Nelson — Kyle Palmieri
Pierre Engvall — Casey Cizikas — Simon Holmstrom
Matt Martin — Kyle MacLean — Oliver Wahlstrom

Alexander Romanov — Noah Dobson
Isaiah George — Ryan Pulock
Dennis Cholowski — Scott Mayfield

Ilya Sorokin
Semyon Varlamov

Scratched: Hudson Fasching, Grant Hutton

Injured: Anthony Duclair (lower body), Mathew Barzal (lower body), Adam Pelech (upper body), Mike Reilly (heart procedure)

Status report

  • Other than Sorokin in goal, the Islanders will use the same lineup as they did in a 2-1 overtime loss to the Calgary Flames on Tuesday.

Red Wings projected lineup

Vladimir Tarasenko — Dylan Larkin — Lucas Raymond
Patrick Kane — Marco Kasper — Alex DeBrincat
Michael Rasmussen — Andrew Copp — Christian Fischer
Tyler Motte — J.T. Compher — Jonatan Berggren

Simon Edvinsson — Moritz Seider
Ben Chiarot — Jeff Petry
Erik Gustafsson — Albert Johansson

Alex Lyon
Cam Talbot

Scratched: Justin Holl, Joe Veleno

Injured: None

Status report

  • Kasper will play between Kane and DeBrincat as the Red Wings try to improve their even-strength offense. 

