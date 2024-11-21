Projected Lineups for the Islanders vs Red Wings – 11/21/24

The New York Islanders take on the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

7 pm ET; FDSNDT, MSGN2

Islanders projected lineup

Anders Lee — Bo Horvat — Jean-Gabriel Pageau

Maxim Tsyplakov — Brock Nelson — Kyle Palmieri

Pierre Engvall — Casey Cizikas — Simon Holmstrom

Matt Martin — Kyle MacLean — Oliver Wahlstrom

Alexander Romanov — Noah Dobson

Isaiah George — Ryan Pulock

Dennis Cholowski — Scott Mayfield

Ilya Sorokin

Semyon Varlamov

Scratched: Hudson Fasching, Grant Hutton

Injured: Anthony Duclair (lower body), Mathew Barzal (lower body), Adam Pelech (upper body), Mike Reilly (heart procedure)

Status report

Other than Sorokin in goal, the Islanders will use the same lineup as they did in a 2-1 overtime loss to the Calgary Flames on Tuesday.

Red Wings projected lineup

Vladimir Tarasenko — Dylan Larkin — Lucas Raymond

Patrick Kane — Marco Kasper — Alex DeBrincat

Michael Rasmussen — Andrew Copp — Christian Fischer

Tyler Motte — J.T. Compher — Jonatan Berggren

Simon Edvinsson — Moritz Seider

Ben Chiarot — Jeff Petry

Erik Gustafsson — Albert Johansson

Alex Lyon

Cam Talbot

Scratched: Justin Holl, Joe Veleno

Injured: None

Status report

Kasper will play between Kane and DeBrincat as the Red Wings try to improve their even-strength offense.

