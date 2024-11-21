Projected Lineups for the Utah HC vs Bruins – 11/21/24

The Utah Hockey Club takes on the Boston Bruins at TD Garden tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

7 p.m. ET; Utah16, NESN, SNO, TVAS

Utah Hockey Club projected lineup

Clayton Keller — Nick Bjugstad — Dylan Guenther

Matias Maccelli — Logan Cooley — Lawson Crouse

Alexander Kerfoot — Barrett Hayton — Nick Schmaltz

Jack McBain — Kevin Stenlund — Michael Carcone

Mikhail Sergachev — Olli Maatta

Juuso Valimaki — Michael Kesselring

Ian Cole — Maveric Lamoureux

Karel Vejmelka

Jaxson Stauber

Scratched: Liam O’Brien, Robert Bortuzzo, Vladislav Kolyachonok

Injured: Connor Ingram (upper body), John Marino (lower body), Sean Durzi (shoulder)

Status report

Ingram, a goalie, was placed on injured reserve on Wednesday. Coach Andre Tourigny said he does not expect him to join the team on its current four-game road trip.

Bruins projected lineup

Morgan Geekie — Pavel Zacha — David Pastrnak

Brad Marchand — Elias Lindholm — Justin Brazeau

Georgii Merkulov — Charlie Coyle — Trent Frederic

John Beecher — Mark Kastelic — Cole Koepke

Mason Lohrei — Charlie McAvoy

Parker Wotherspoon — Brandon Carlo

Nikita Zadorov — Andrew Peeke

Joonas Korpisalo

Jeremy Swayman

Scratched: Tyler Johnson, Jordan Oesterle

Injured: Hampus Lindholm (lower body)

Status report

Kastelic is expected to return after missing a 5-1 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets on Monday with a lower-body injury.

The Bruins reassigned forward Jeffrey Viel to Providence of the American Hockey League on Wednesday.

