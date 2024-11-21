Projected Lineups for the Utah HC vs Bruins – 11/21/24

The Utah Hockey Club takes on the Boston Bruins at TD Garden tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
UTAH HOCKEY CLUB (7-8-3) at BRUINS (8-9-3)
7 p.m. ET; Utah16, NESN, SNO, TVAS
Utah Hockey Club projected lineup
Clayton Keller — Nick Bjugstad — Dylan Guenther
Matias Maccelli — Logan Cooley — Lawson Crouse
Alexander Kerfoot — Barrett Hayton — Nick Schmaltz
Jack McBain — Kevin Stenlund — Michael Carcone
Mikhail Sergachev — Olli Maatta
Juuso Valimaki — Michael Kesselring
Ian Cole — Maveric Lamoureux
Karel Vejmelka
Jaxson Stauber
Scratched: Liam O’Brien, Robert Bortuzzo, Vladislav Kolyachonok
Injured: Connor Ingram (upper body), John Marino (lower body), Sean Durzi (shoulder)
Status report
- Ingram, a goalie, was placed on injured reserve on Wednesday. Coach Andre Tourigny said he does not expect him to join the team on its current four-game road trip.
More from THW:
- Should Utah HC Move on From Juuso Välimäki?
- Utah’s Goaltending, Special Team Issues Lead to Capitals Win
- Projected Lineups for Capitals vs Utah – 11/18/24
Bruins projected lineup
Morgan Geekie — Pavel Zacha — David Pastrnak
Brad Marchand — Elias Lindholm — Justin Brazeau
Georgii Merkulov — Charlie Coyle — Trent Frederic
John Beecher — Mark Kastelic — Cole Koepke
Mason Lohrei — Charlie McAvoy
Parker Wotherspoon — Brandon Carlo
Nikita Zadorov — Andrew Peeke
Joonas Korpisalo
Jeremy Swayman
Scratched: Tyler Johnson, Jordan Oesterle
Injured: Hampus Lindholm (lower body)
Status report
- Kastelic is expected to return after missing a 5-1 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets on Monday with a lower-body injury.
- The Bruins reassigned forward Jeffrey Viel to Providence of the American Hockey League on Wednesday.
More from THW:
- NHL Rumors: Maple Leafs, Oilers, Bruins, Canucks
- Bobby Orr’s Flying Goal
- NHL Rumors: Bruins, Oilers, Maple Leafs, Canucks