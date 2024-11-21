NHL Rumors: Maple Leafs, Oilers, Bruins, Canucks

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Toronto Maple Leafs may have lost Matthew Knies on a hit that some people believe was dirty. Meanwhile, the Edmonton Oilers are likely playing Thursday’s game without Zach Hyman in the lineup. Will the Boston Bruins make more roster changes after the changing of their head coach? And, one insider wonders if the Vancouver Canucks could bring back a defenseman that had a great run with them but is struggling in Boston.

Matthew Knies Out for Maple Leafs?

When asked on Thursday how Matthew Knies is doing after taking a huge hit from Zach Whitecloud on Wednesday, Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube responded, “Not bad. I mean, still being evaluated & looked at, but actually feeling OK today, which is good news.”

Related: NHL Projected Lineups, Starting Goalies, Injuries, Updates

There is a lot of debate about the hit and whether it was clear or dirty. After some time to review, more people seem to be leaning towards the idea that it was not a head hit and the officials were right not to call a penalty on a clean body check. But, there are some who believe it was a fine line between the Whitecloud hit and the Ryan Reaves hit on Darnell Nurse.

Oilers Without Nurse, Arvidsson, and Hyman

Speaking of Nurse, he practiced with the Oilers on Thursday but it is unlikely he plays as the Oilers take on the Minnesota Wild. Jack Michaels writes, “Nurse on the ice for am skate but I don’t think he’ll play. No Hyman or Arvidsson. Kapanen’s Oiler debut will be w/RNH & Skinner. Caggiula w/Ryan and Perry. Skinner starts.”

Zach Hyman of the Edmonton Oilers celebrates his first-period goal against the Los Angeles Kings in Game One of the First Round of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Rogers Place (Photo by Andy Devlin/NHLI via Getty Images)

Hyman took an awkward hit on Tuesday and did not return for the third period. There has been no official update from the Oilers on his condition. Arvidsson’s injury is dragging out much longer than people (including head coach Kris Knoblauch) expected.

Kasperi Kapanen will play for the Oilers in his first game since being picked up on waivers. He’ll slot in where Hyman would have been on the team’s second line.

Bruins to Make More Changes?

TSN insider Pierre LeBrun made an appearance on SC with Jay Onrait and talked about the coaching change for the Boston Bruins. When asked if he thought GM Don Sweeney would do more than change up the coach, LeBrun responded, “Yeah, I think that’s possible.”

He added that Sweeney has been gauging the trade market and if his team doesn’t find a spark under new interim coach Joe Sacco. “I think you will see an attempt to trigger this team with a trade.”

Zadorov on the Trade Block and Back to Vancouver?

Elliotte Friedman writes in his latest 32 Thoughts column, “Weird idea that may only make sense to me: Nikita Zadorov back to Vancouver. No idea if even possible, or if anyone would want it, but he was a good fit and the Canucks miss him.”

This seems like a long shot considering Zadorov has a full no-move clause in his contract and chose the Bruins over a number of other teams in free agency. He also signed a six-year deal worth $5 million per season and that’s not going to be an easy contract for anyone to swallow, including the Canucks.

It is unlikely that the Bruins would be open to retaining salary in a deal and with only five assists, the Canucks might really like Zadorov, but that’s a big commitment despite their need for a defenseman.