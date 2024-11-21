Projected Lineups for the Avalanche vs Capitals – 11/21/24

The Colorado Avalanche take on the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

AVALANCHE (10-9-0) at CAPITALS (13-4-1)

7 p.m. ET; KUSA, ALT, MNMT, SNP, SNE

Avalanche projected lineup

Artturi Lehkonen — Nathan MacKinnon — Jonathan Drouin

Valeri Nichushkin — Casey Mittelstadt — Mikko Rantanen

Joel Kiviranta — Ivan Ivan — Logan O’Connor

Miles Wood — Parker Kelly– Nikolai Kovalenko

Devon Toews — Cale Makar

Samuel Girard — Josh Manson

Oliver Kylington — Sam Malinski

Alexandar Georgiev

Justus Annunen

Scratched: John Ludvig, Calvin de Haan, T.J. Tynan, Kevin Mandolese

Injured: Ross Colton (broken foot), Gabriel Landeskog (knee), Tucker Poolman (head)

Status report

Each team held an optional morning skate.

Georgiev could start after missing two games with an upper-body injury.

More from THW:

Capitals projected lineup

Andrew Mangiapane — Dylan Strome — Aliaksei Protas

Connor McMichael — Pierre-Luc Dubois — Tom Wilson

Hendrix Lapierre — Lars Eller — Jakub Vrana

Brandon Duhaime — Nic Dowd — Taylor Raddysh

Jakob Chychrun — John Carlson

Rasmus Sandin — Matt Roy

Martin Fehervary — Trevor van Riemsdyk

Logan Thompson

Charlie Lindgren

Scratched: Ivan Miroshnichenko, Dylan McIlrath, Alexander Alexeyev

Injured: Alex Ovechkin (lower body), Sonny Milano (upper body)

Status report:

Ovechkin, a forward who left in the third period of a 6-2 win against the Utah Hockey Club on Monday, was placed on injured reserve Wednesday.

Mangiapane moves from the third line to first line, and Protas slides from the left side to the right. Lapierre replaces Mangiapane on the third line.

Milano, a forward, was moved to long-term injured reserve. He hasn’t played since Nov. 6.

The Capitals recalled Miroshnichenko, a forward, from Hershey of the American Hockey League.

More from THW: