Projected Lineups for the Avalanche vs Capitals – 11/21/24

The Colorado Avalanche take on the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

AVALANCHE (10-9-0) at CAPITALS (13-4-1)

7 p.m. ET; KUSA, ALT, MNMT, SNP, SNE

Avalanche projected lineup

Artturi Lehkonen — Nathan MacKinnon — Jonathan Drouin
Valeri Nichushkin — Casey Mittelstadt — Mikko Rantanen
Joel Kiviranta — Ivan Ivan — Logan O’Connor
Miles Wood — Parker Kelly– Nikolai Kovalenko

Devon Toews — Cale Makar
Samuel Girard — Josh Manson
Oliver Kylington — Sam Malinski

Alexandar Georgiev
Justus Annunen

Scratched: John Ludvig, Calvin de Haan, T.J. Tynan, Kevin Mandolese

Injured: Ross Colton (broken foot), Gabriel Landeskog (knee), Tucker Poolman (head)

Status report

  • Each team held an optional morning skate.
  • Georgiev could start after missing two games with an upper-body injury.

Capitals projected lineup

Andrew Mangiapane — Dylan Strome — Aliaksei Protas
Connor McMichael — Pierre-Luc Dubois — Tom Wilson
Hendrix Lapierre — Lars Eller — Jakub Vrana
Brandon Duhaime — Nic Dowd — Taylor Raddysh

Jakob Chychrun — John Carlson
Rasmus Sandin — Matt Roy
Martin Fehervary — Trevor van Riemsdyk

Logan Thompson
Charlie Lindgren

Scratched: Ivan Miroshnichenko, Dylan McIlrath, Alexander Alexeyev

Injured: Alex Ovechkin (lower body), Sonny Milano (upper body)

Status report:

  • Ovechkin, a forward who left in the third period of a 6-2 win against the Utah Hockey Club on Monday, was placed on injured reserve Wednesday.
  • Mangiapane moves from the third line to first line, and Protas slides from the left side to the right. Lapierre replaces Mangiapane on the third line.
  • Milano, a forward, was moved to long-term injured reserve. He hasn’t played since Nov. 6.
  • The Capitals recalled Miroshnichenko, a forward, from Hershey of the American Hockey League.

