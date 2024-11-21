Projected Lineups for the Avalanche vs Capitals – 11/21/24

The Colorado Avalanche take on the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
AVALANCHE (10-9-0) at CAPITALS (13-4-1)
7 p.m. ET; KUSA, ALT, MNMT, SNP, SNE
Avalanche projected lineup
Artturi Lehkonen — Nathan MacKinnon — Jonathan Drouin
Valeri Nichushkin — Casey Mittelstadt — Mikko Rantanen
Joel Kiviranta — Ivan Ivan — Logan O’Connor
Miles Wood — Parker Kelly– Nikolai Kovalenko
Devon Toews — Cale Makar
Samuel Girard — Josh Manson
Oliver Kylington — Sam Malinski
Alexandar Georgiev
Justus Annunen
Scratched: John Ludvig, Calvin de Haan, T.J. Tynan, Kevin Mandolese
Injured: Ross Colton (broken foot), Gabriel Landeskog (knee), Tucker Poolman (head)
Status report
- Each team held an optional morning skate.
- Georgiev could start after missing two games with an upper-body injury.
Capitals projected lineup
Andrew Mangiapane — Dylan Strome — Aliaksei Protas
Connor McMichael — Pierre-Luc Dubois — Tom Wilson
Hendrix Lapierre — Lars Eller — Jakub Vrana
Brandon Duhaime — Nic Dowd — Taylor Raddysh
Jakob Chychrun — John Carlson
Rasmus Sandin — Matt Roy
Martin Fehervary — Trevor van Riemsdyk
Logan Thompson
Charlie Lindgren
Scratched: Ivan Miroshnichenko, Dylan McIlrath, Alexander Alexeyev
Injured: Alex Ovechkin (lower body), Sonny Milano (upper body)
Status report:
- Ovechkin, a forward who left in the third period of a 6-2 win against the Utah Hockey Club on Monday, was placed on injured reserve Wednesday.
- Mangiapane moves from the third line to first line, and Protas slides from the left side to the right. Lapierre replaces Mangiapane on the third line.
- Milano, a forward, was moved to long-term injured reserve. He hasn’t played since Nov. 6.
- The Capitals recalled Miroshnichenko, a forward, from Hershey of the American Hockey League.
