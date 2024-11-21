Projected Lineups for Lightning vs Blue Jackets – 11/21/24

The Tampa Bay Lightning take on the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

7 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, FDSNSUN

Lightning projected lineup

Brandon Hagel — Brayden Point — Nikita Kucherov

Jake Guentzel — Anthony Cirelli — Gage Goncalves

Cam Atkinson — Conor Geekie — Mitchell Chaffee

Zemgus Girgensons — Luke Glendening — Michael Eyssimont

Victor Hedman — J.J. Moser

Ryan McDonagh — Erik Cernak

Emil Lilleberg — Nick Perbix

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Scratched: Darren Raddysh

Injured: Nick Paul (undisclosed)

Status report

Paul, a forward, will not play after being injured at the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday. “He will be out tonight so we will reevaluate him in Tampa when we get back,” Lightning coach Jon Cooper said.

Atkinson, who played with the Blue Jackets from 2011-21, is expected to play after being scratched the past three games.

Blue Jackets projected lineup

Dmitri Voronkov — Sean Monahan — Kirill Marchenko

James van Riemsdyk — Adam Fantilli — Kent Johnson

Yegor Chinakhov — Cole Sillinger — Mathieu Olivier

Zachary Aston-Reese — Sean Kuraly — Justin Danforth

Zach Werenski — Dante Fabbro

Jake Christiansen — Ivan Provorov

Jack Johnson — Damon Severson

Elvis Merzlikins

Daniil Tarasov

Scratched: Kevin Labanc, Jordan Harris

Injured: Boone Jenner (shoulder), Erik Gudbranson (shoulder)

Status report

Kent Johnson returns after missing 14 games since sustaining a shoulder injury Oct. 17. Labanc, a forward, comes out.

Jack Johnson goes in for Harris, a defenseman.

