Projected Lineups for Hurricanes vs Devils – 11/21/24

The Carolina Hurricanes take on the New Jersey Devils at the Prudential Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
HURRICANES (14-4-0) at DEVILS (12-7-2)
7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, MSGSN
Hurricanes projected lineup
Andrei Svechnikov — Sebastian Aho — Jack Roslovic
Eric Robinson — Jesperi Kotkaniemi — Martin Necas
Jordan Martinook — Jordan Staal — William Carrier
Tyson Jost — Jack Drury — Jackson Blake
Jaccob Slavin — Brent Burns
Dmitry Orlov — Jalen Chatfield
Shayne Gostisbehere — Sean Walker
Spencer Martin
Pyotr Kochetkov
Scratched: Ty Smith
Injured: Seth Jarvis (upper body), Frederik Andersen (knee)
Status report
- The Hurricanes did not hold a morning skate after a 4-1 win at the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday.
- Andersen will have knee surgery on Friday that will sideline the goalie for 8-12 weeks.
- Jarvis, a forward, is expected to miss his sixth straight game.
Devils projected lineup
Ondrej Palat — Jack Hughes — Jesper Bratt
Timo Meier – Nico Hischier — Stefan Noesen
Paul Cotter — Erik Haula — Dawson Mercer
Shane Bowers — Justin Dowling — Tomas Tatar
Brenden Dillon — Dougie Hamilton
Jonas Siegenthaler — Johnathan Kovacevic
Luke Hughes — Brett Pesce
Scratched: Nick DeSimone, Kurtis MacDermid, Nolan Foote
Injured: Nathan Bastian (jaw), Curtis Lazar (knee)
Status report
- Bowers will make his season debut.
