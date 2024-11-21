Projected Lineups for Hurricanes vs Devils – 11/21/24

The Carolina Hurricanes take on the New Jersey Devils at the Prudential Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

HURRICANES (14-4-0) at DEVILS (12-7-2)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, MSGSN

Hurricanes projected lineup

Andrei Svechnikov — Sebastian Aho — Jack Roslovic
Eric Robinson — Jesperi Kotkaniemi — Martin Necas
Jordan Martinook — Jordan Staal — William Carrier
Tyson Jost — Jack Drury — Jackson Blake

Jaccob Slavin — Brent Burns
Dmitry Orlov — Jalen Chatfield
Shayne Gostisbehere — Sean Walker

Spencer Martin
Pyotr Kochetkov

Scratched: Ty Smith

Injured: Seth Jarvis (upper body), Frederik Andersen (knee)

Status report

  • The Hurricanes did not hold a morning skate after a 4-1 win at the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday.
  • Andersen will have knee surgery on Friday that will sideline the goalie for 8-12 weeks.
  • Jarvis, a forward, is expected to miss his sixth straight game.

Devils projected lineup

Ondrej Palat — Jack Hughes — Jesper Bratt
Timo Meier – Nico Hischier — Stefan Noesen
Paul Cotter — Erik Haula — Dawson Mercer
Shane Bowers — Justin Dowling — Tomas Tatar

Brenden Dillon — Dougie Hamilton
Jonas Siegenthaler — Johnathan Kovacevic
Luke Hughes — Brett Pesce

Scratched: Nick DeSimone, Kurtis MacDermid, Nolan Foote

Injured: Nathan Bastian (jaw), Curtis Lazar (knee)

Status report

  • Bowers will make his season debut.

