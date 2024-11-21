Projected Lineups for the Panthers vs Blackhawks – 11/21/24

The Florida Panthers take on the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
PANTHERS (12-6-1) at BLACKHAWKS (6-12-1)
8:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+, TVAS-D
Panthers projected lineup
Evan Rodrigues — Aleksander Barkov — Sam Reinhart
Carter Verhaeghe — Sam Bennett — Matthew Tkachuk
Eetu Luostarinen — Anton Lundell — Jesper Boqvist
A.J. Greer — Tomas Nosek — Jonah Gadjovich
Gustav Forsling — Aaron Ekblad
Niko Mikkola — Dmitry Kulikov
Nate Schmidt — Uvis Balinskis
Spencer Knight
Sergei Bobrovsky
Scratched: Adam Boqvist, Mackie Samoskevich
Injured: None
Status report
- Neither team held a morning skate.
Blackhawks projected lineup
Connor Bedard — Jason Dickinson — Joey Anderson
Taylor Hall — Ryan Donato — Patrick Maroon
Philipp Kurashev — Nick Foligno — Teuvo Teravainen
Tyler Bertuzzi — Lukas Reichel — Craig Smith
Alec Martinez — Nolan Allan
Alex Vlasic — Connor Murphy
Wyatt Kaiser — TJ Brodie
Petr Mrazek
Arvid Soderblom
Scratched: Louis Crevier, Ilya Mikheyev
Injured: Seth Jones (foot), Laurent Brossoit (knee)
Status report
- Mrazek could start after he was scratched from the lineup for personal reasons in a 3-2 loss to the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday.
- The Blackhawks returned goalie Drew Commesso to Rockford of the American Hockey League.
- Jones could miss four weeks. The defenseman was injured in a 3-1 loss at the Seattle Kraken on Nov. 14.
