Projected Lineups for the Panthers vs Blackhawks – 11/21/24

The Florida Panthers take on the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

PANTHERS (12-6-1) at BLACKHAWKS (6-12-1)

8:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+, TVAS-D

Panthers projected lineup

Evan Rodrigues — Aleksander Barkov — Sam Reinhart

Carter Verhaeghe — Sam Bennett — Matthew Tkachuk

Eetu Luostarinen — Anton Lundell — Jesper Boqvist

A.J. Greer — Tomas Nosek — Jonah Gadjovich

Gustav Forsling — Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola — Dmitry Kulikov

Nate Schmidt — Uvis Balinskis

Spencer Knight

Sergei Bobrovsky

Scratched: Adam Boqvist, Mackie Samoskevich

Injured: None

Status report

Neither team held a morning skate.

Blackhawks projected lineup

Connor Bedard — Jason Dickinson — Joey Anderson

Taylor Hall — Ryan Donato — Patrick Maroon

Philipp Kurashev — Nick Foligno — Teuvo Teravainen

Tyler Bertuzzi — Lukas Reichel — Craig Smith

Alec Martinez — Nolan Allan

Alex Vlasic — Connor Murphy

Wyatt Kaiser — TJ Brodie

Petr Mrazek

Arvid Soderblom

Scratched: Louis Crevier, Ilya Mikheyev

Injured: Seth Jones (foot), Laurent Brossoit (knee)

Status report

Mrazek could start after he was scratched from the lineup for personal reasons in a 3-2 loss to the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday.

The Blackhawks returned goalie Drew Commesso to Rockford of the American Hockey League.

Jones could miss four weeks. The defenseman was injured in a 3-1 loss at the Seattle Kraken on Nov. 14.

