Projected Lineups for Panthers vs Jets – 11/19/24

The Florida Panthers take on the Winnipeg Jets at the Canada Life Centre tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

PANTHERS (12-5-1) at JETS (15-3-0)

8 p.m. ET; TSN3, SCRIPPS

Panthers projected lineup

Evan Rodrigues — Aleksander Barkov — Sam Reinhart
Carter Verhaeghe — Sam Bennett — Matthew Tkachuk
Eetu Luostarinen — Anton Lundell — Jesper Boqvist
A.J. Greer — Tomas Nosek — Jonah Gadjovich

Gustav Forsling — Aaron Ekblad
Niko Mikkola — Dmitry Kulikov
Nate Schmidt — Uvis Balinskis

Sergei Bobrovsky
Spencer Knight

Scratched: Adam Boqvist, Mackie Samoskevich

Injured: None

Status report

  • Jesper Boqvist skated Tuesday morning and is expected to play; he missed practice Monday following a check from Pionk in the Panthers’ 5-0 win at Florida on Saturday. Pionk was fined by the Department of Player Safety for clipping.
  • Panthers coach Paul Maurice says Gadjovich will enter the lineup in place of Samoskevich, a forward.

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor — Mark Scheifele — Gabriel Vilardi
Nikolaj Ehlers — Vladislav Namestnikov — Cole Perfetti
Nino Niederreiter — Adam Lowry — Mason Appleton
Morgan Barron — Rasmus Kupari — Alex Iafallo

Josh Morrissey — Dylan DeMelo
Dylan Samberg — Neal Pionk
Haydn Fleury — Colin Miller

Connor Hellebuyck
Eric Comrie

Scratched: Dylan Coghlan

Injured: David Gustafsson (lower body), Logan Stanley (knee)

Status report

  • The Jets activated defenseman Ville Heinola from injured reserve Monday and loaned him to Manitoba of the American Hockey League for conditioning purposes.
  • Winnipeg will dress the same lineup it used Saturday.

