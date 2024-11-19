Projected Lineups for Panthers vs Jets – 11/19/24

The Florida Panthers take on the Winnipeg Jets at the Canada Life Centre tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
PANTHERS (12-5-1) at JETS (15-3-0)
8 p.m. ET; TSN3, SCRIPPS
Panthers projected lineup
Evan Rodrigues — Aleksander Barkov — Sam Reinhart
Carter Verhaeghe — Sam Bennett — Matthew Tkachuk
Eetu Luostarinen — Anton Lundell — Jesper Boqvist
A.J. Greer — Tomas Nosek — Jonah Gadjovich
Gustav Forsling — Aaron Ekblad
Niko Mikkola — Dmitry Kulikov
Nate Schmidt — Uvis Balinskis
Sergei Bobrovsky
Spencer Knight
Scratched: Adam Boqvist, Mackie Samoskevich
Injured: None
Status report
- Jesper Boqvist skated Tuesday morning and is expected to play; he missed practice Monday following a check from Pionk in the Panthers’ 5-0 win at Florida on Saturday. Pionk was fined by the Department of Player Safety for clipping.
- Panthers coach Paul Maurice says Gadjovich will enter the lineup in place of Samoskevich, a forward.
Jets projected lineup
Kyle Connor — Mark Scheifele — Gabriel Vilardi
Nikolaj Ehlers — Vladislav Namestnikov — Cole Perfetti
Nino Niederreiter — Adam Lowry — Mason Appleton
Morgan Barron — Rasmus Kupari — Alex Iafallo
Josh Morrissey — Dylan DeMelo
Dylan Samberg — Neal Pionk
Haydn Fleury — Colin Miller
Connor Hellebuyck
Eric Comrie
Scratched: Dylan Coghlan
Injured: David Gustafsson (lower body), Logan Stanley (knee)
Status report
- The Jets activated defenseman Ville Heinola from injured reserve Monday and loaned him to Manitoba of the American Hockey League for conditioning purposes.
- Winnipeg will dress the same lineup it used Saturday.
