Projected Lineups for Panthers vs Jets – 11/19/24

The Florida Panthers take on the Winnipeg Jets at the Canada Life Centre tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

PANTHERS (12-5-1) at JETS (15-3-0)

8 p.m. ET; TSN3, SCRIPPS

Panthers projected lineup

Evan Rodrigues — Aleksander Barkov — Sam Reinhart

Carter Verhaeghe — Sam Bennett — Matthew Tkachuk

Eetu Luostarinen — Anton Lundell — Jesper Boqvist

A.J. Greer — Tomas Nosek — Jonah Gadjovich

Gustav Forsling — Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola — Dmitry Kulikov

Nate Schmidt — Uvis Balinskis

Sergei Bobrovsky

Spencer Knight

Scratched: Adam Boqvist, Mackie Samoskevich

Injured: None

Status report

Jesper Boqvist skated Tuesday morning and is expected to play; he missed practice Monday following a check from Pionk in the Panthers’ 5-0 win at Florida on Saturday. Pionk was fined by the Department of Player Safety for clipping.

Panthers coach Paul Maurice says Gadjovich will enter the lineup in place of Samoskevich, a forward.

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor — Mark Scheifele — Gabriel Vilardi

Nikolaj Ehlers — Vladislav Namestnikov — Cole Perfetti

Nino Niederreiter — Adam Lowry — Mason Appleton

Morgan Barron — Rasmus Kupari — Alex Iafallo

Josh Morrissey — Dylan DeMelo

Dylan Samberg — Neal Pionk

Haydn Fleury — Colin Miller

Connor Hellebuyck

Eric Comrie

Scratched: Dylan Coghlan

Injured: David Gustafsson (lower body), Logan Stanley (knee)

Status report

The Jets activated defenseman Ville Heinola from injured reserve Monday and loaned him to Manitoba of the American Hockey League for conditioning purposes.

Winnipeg will dress the same lineup it used Saturday.

