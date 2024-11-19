Projected Lineups for Rangers vs Canucks – 11/19/24

The New York Rangers take on the Vancouver Canucks at the Rogers Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

RANGERS (11-4-1) at CANUCKS (9-5-3)

10 p.m. ET; TVAS, SNP, MSG

Rangers projected lineup

Artemi Panarin — Vincent Trocheck — Alexis Lafreniere
Chris Kreider — Mika Zibanejad — Reilly Smith
Will Cuylle — Jonny Brodzinski — Kaapo Kakko
Adam Edstrom — Sam Carrick — Jimmy Vesey

K’Andre Miller — Adam Fox
Ryan Lindgren — Jacob Trouba
Zac Jones — Braden Schneider

Igor Shesterkin
Jonathan Quick

Scratched: Chad Ruhwedel, Jake Leschyshyn

Injured: Filip Chytil (upper body)

Status report

  • The Rangers held an optional morning skate and will have the same lineup they used in a 2-0 win at the Seattle Kraken on Sunday, with the exception of Shesterkin starting after Quick made 24 saves against the Kraken.
  • Chytil, a forward, will join his teammates in Calgary on Wednesday after missing the first two of a four-game road trip with an injury sustained during a 3-2 win against the San Jose Sharks on Thursday.

Canucks projected lineup

Jake DeBrusk — Elias Pettersson — Kiefer Sherwood
Dakota Joshua — Pius Suter — Conor Garland
Danton Heinen — Teddy Blueger — Jonathan Lekkerimaki
Arshdeep Bains — Aatu Raty — Nils Hoglander

Quinn Hughes — Filip Hronek
Carson Soucy — Tyler Myers
Erik Brannstrom — Noah Juulsen

Arturs Silovs
Kevin Lankinen

Scratched: J.T. Miller (personal leave)

Injured: Vincent Desharnais (undisclosed), Brock Boeser (upper body), Derek Forbort (lower body), Thatcher Demko (lower body)

Status report

  • Miller, a forward, is taking an indefinite leave of absence for personal reasons, the Canucks announced Tuesday.
  • Garland did not take part in the morning skate as he awaits the birth of his child.
  • Desharnais, a defenseman who missed the past two games, skated Tuesday and could return if Garland is unavailable.
  • Vancouver recalled Bains from Abbotsford of the American Hockey League and sent defenseman Elias Pettersson to the AHL.
  • Boeser, a forward who has missed five games since getting hit in the head during a Nov. 7 game against the Los Angeles Kings, skated for the first time Tuesday but remains out indefinitely.

