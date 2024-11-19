Canucks News & Rumors: Pettersson, Miller, Boeser & More

In this edition of the Vancouver Canucks News & Rumors, Pittsburgh Penguins defenceman Marcus Pettersson has emerged as a top trade target for the organization. Also, head coach Rick Tocchet benched J.T. Miller in a close game. Additionally, an update on Brock Boeser and Thatcher Demko.

Marcus Pettersson Trade Target

TSN’s Darren Dreger reported the Canucks are interested in acquiring a defenceman but don’t have a strong eagerness to do so. There are reports from around the NHL that the organization is interested in adding Penguins blueliner Pettersson. The Athletic’s Josh Yohe said the Penguins are in sell mode, and the blueliner will be one of the players the club moves before the trade deadline (from ‘What I’m hearing about the Penguins: More trades are coming,’ The Athletic, November 19, 2024).

Marcus Pettersson, Pittsburgh Penguins (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

“Marcus Pettersson is the most likely candidate to be on the move. League sources said the Edmonton Oilers and Vancouver Canucks have interest in the lanky defenseman, and there’s every reason to believe other teams will covet him. In the final year of his contract, Pettersson is set to break the bank when free agency opens next summer.”

Over the two years with President of hockey operations Jim Rutherford and general manager Patrik Allvin at the helm, one thing is apparent, the Canucks are not afraid to make a move that they believe will improve their roster. The Penguins acquired the defenceman in 2018 when Rutherford was the club’s GM and Allvin was the director of scouting. Additionally, the Canucks aren’t afraid to add a rental, as they made two beneficial moves last season by adding Nikita Zadorov in December 2023 and Elias Lindholm in February 2024.

The Canucks blue line needs help, as it is their biggest weakness. However, they do have depth pieces, which have shown they can play. The club traded for Erik Brannstrom, who has shown off his skill set and is comfortable in his role. Additionally, the organization has defenceman Elias Pettersson, currently the seventh defender for the club. If the Swedish rookie gets an opportunity and shows he can play in the NHL, the blue line could look a little different.

Miller Taking Leave of Absence

The Canucks announced forward Miller is taking an indefinite leave of absence for personal reasons. Multiple reports suggest the forward’s leave is not related to substance or alcohol abuse but instead a mental reset. Miller is an ultra-competitive player and has seemed off in recent weeks. The forward was recently benched and has been dealing with injuries.

In the Canucks’ 5-3 loss to the Nashville Predators on Nov. 17, Tocchet benched Miller. The forward only saw the ice three times during the final period and played a low of 11:41 time on ice (TOI), his lowest since arriving in Vancouver. Tocchet told the media why he benched one of the team’s top players in a close game.

“I went with the guys I thought could get us back in the game.”

The most obvious reason Tocchet benched Miller was due to his lack of effort. During Steven Stamkos’ second power-play goal, which gave Nashville a 4-2 lead, Miller wasn’t moving his feet. Additionally, He hasn’t been at the top of his game over the past month, which leads some to believe he is dealing with an injury. Rick Dhaliwal said some people think he’s dealing with a shoulder injury or an injury in that area.

The club will feel Miller’s absence his impact is felt on and off the ice for the club. The forward is tied for the team lead in goal with six and is second in points with 16 in 17 games.

The Canucks are patiently waiting for Demko and Boeser to return to the lineup amidst their early season struggles. Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman provided an update on Boeser on Nov. 18. He said Boeser is dealing with a head/whiplash injury, and the Canucks have to wait for him to feel okay. The good news for the organization is the forward skated on Nov. 19. Friedman said the organization won’t rush any player back from injury, and Boeser will likely return to action a week or two after he starts skating.

Brock Boeser is congratulated by J.T. Miller of the Vancouver Canucks after scoring a goal (Photo by Derek Cain/Getty Images)

Also, Dreger told Sekeres and Price that Demko’s return to action is imminent. The goalie is a full participant, which is good news for the club, but there still isn’t a specific date for his return.

“The only indication I was given this morning is that he looks good and they’d like to see him get more reps to get fully up to NHL regular season game speed, but they like what they’re seeing in practice, so it does feel like it’s inside days now.”

Demko’s return will be massive for the team, as he was an important part of the club’s success last season. Kevin Lankinen has done a great job of holding down the for in Demko’s absence, but he has struggled in three of his last four games, losing all three matchups and giving up 15 goals in those losses.