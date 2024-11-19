Canucks’ J.T. Miller Takes Indefinite Leave

It was announced on Tuesday afternoon by the Vancouver Canucks that top offensive forward, J.T. Miller, would be taking an indefinite leave from the team due to personal reasons. While The Hockey Writers will not speculate on the reasons pertaining to the leave, this announcement does come as a big loss for a team that hasn’t quite found its footing this season.

Canucks Forward J.T. Miller to take indefinite leave for personal reasons. pic.twitter.com/RzjZT3bKCK — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) November 19, 2024

Miller is currently tied for the team lead in goals with six and second on the Canucks in points behind Quinn Hughes (18) with 16 through the team’s first 17 games of the season. As for the team, they are currently in third in the NHL’s Pacific Division with a 9-5-3 record through 17 games and 21 points — sitting behind the Vegas Golden Knights and Los Angeles Kings in the divisional standings.

In a statement by the organization, general manager Patrik Allvin noted, “Right now, our sole focus is making sure that J.T. knows the entire organization is here to support him. Out of respect to J.T., we will have no further comment at this time.”

JT Miller, Vancouver Canucks (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Miller is coming off his best season offensively in 2023-24 where he had 37 goals and 103 points in 81 games of the Canucks. Over the past six seasons, he’s collected 149 goals and 418 points in 381 games with the Canucks.

Over his career he’s had 244 goals and 655 points in 816 games with the Canucks, New York Rangers and Tampa Bay Lightning.

While there is no timeline for his return to the Canucks’ lineup, the team will trudge on without him, opening the door for some of the younger players to step up and gain opportunities in the team’s top six.