Blackhawks’ Connor Bedard Hits 50 Career Assists; Joins Elite Franchise Group

Chicago Blackhawks’ Connor Bedard earned his 50th career assist Tuesday night (Nov. 19) when he set up linemate Jason Dickinson to start out the scoring against the Anaheim Ducks. With this helper, the 19-year-old becomes the fourth teenager in Blackhawks’ history to register 50 career assists. Bedard joins Chicago greats Eddie Olczyk, Patrick Kane and Bobby Hull with this milestone.

Connor Bedard became the fourth teenager in @NHLBlackhawks history to record 50 career assists (25-50—75 in 87 GP). He joined Eddie Olczyk (80), Patrick Kane (65) and Bobby Hull (53).#NHLStats: https://t.co/CRQtHoWZGR https://t.co/pTzsNV9sz6 — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) November 20, 2024

Bedard was drafted first overall in the 2023 NHL Draft, and is considered in the hockey world as a generational talent. He made his NHL debut with the Blackhawks the same year he was drafted, and went on to win the Calder Trophy as rookie of the year in the 2023-23 season, amassing 22 goals and 61 points despite missing 14 games to a broken jaw.

It took a little bit longer than the Blackhawks’ new superstar would have liked to reach this milestone. He was sitting at 48 assists on Nov. 3 after recording three helpers against the Ducks the last time they matched up. But Bedard only managed one more assist and zero goals in the next five games before finally hitting that No. 50 marker, in his 87th career game.

Bedard now has three goals and 11 assists for 14 points in the first 19 games of the 2024-25 season. By his standards, this isn’t good enough. It’s true Bedard has been in a bit of a slump recently, going without a goal for nine straight games, and without an assist for three straight games before Tuesday night. In his defense, the entire team has struggled to produce offensively in this stretch. Head coach Luke Richardson has changed up the forward lines in an effort to create more offense. It worked out with a goal in the first period against the Ducks.

Connor Bedard, Chicago Blackhawks (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Hopefully this is just what the 19-year-old needs to start another scoring streak.

The Blackhawks have a record of 6-11-1, which is currently last in the league (is it still?). They will be 7-11-1 if they can hold on for a win against the Ducks. The Hawks host the Florida Panthers on Thursday (Nov. 21) and visit the Philadelphia Flyers this Saturday (Nov. 23).